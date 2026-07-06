Chery shifts gear with Rosslyn takeover

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The Omoda C5 SHS, from which you can expect an optimal driving range of 1,000km on a single tank of fuel. Picture: SUPPLIED

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Chinese car major Chery, which owns popular brands Omoda and Jaecoo, has completed its transition from vehicle importer to local manufacturer in South Africa as cars from the Asian economic powerhouse and global manufacturing nerve centre continue to gain traction.

Earlier this year, Chery bought Nissan’s storied manufacturing facility in Rosslyn, Pretoria. The Japanese carmaker halted vehicle assembly in South Africa as part of its global restructuring.

“We have moved from being an importer to a manufacturer, and from a market participant to a long-term partner in South Africa’s industrial story,” said Chery Automobile founder Yin Tongyue.

Tongyue was speaking at the launch of the facility on Friday.

Established in 1963, the Rosslyn plant is one of South Africa’s longest-operating automotive manufacturing facilities.

“Chery will invest in upgrading the plant’s facilities and utilities, with initial production intended to commence within mid-2027. During the ramp-up period (Q3 & Q4 2027), the planned production total is 15,000 units,” Chery said.

“Chery has committed to retaining all 692 existing employees to ensure operational continuity while creating nearly 3,000 direct and indirect jobs across manufacturing, supply chain and services.”

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, who attended the launch, heralded the move by Chery to buy Nissan’s plant and save jobs in the job-starved province.

“The automotive industry remains one of South Africa’s most important economic sectors. We truly welcome you, Chery, and your long-term vision and commitment to manufacturing excellence, innovation, localisation, skills development and sustainability,” Lesufi said.

“We appreciate the succession of nearly 700 employees who carry with them decades of experience. This is a firm commitment that you are here to stay.”

In 2025, the export of vehicles and automotive components reached a record R291bn, equating to 15.6% of South Africa’s total exports, according to industry data.

South Africa’s new-vehicle market is enjoying a purple patch, with competitively priced brands from China and India having disrupted the market over the past five years.

Chery made its foray into South Africa in 2021. Omoda, Jaecoo, Jetour, Chery, Mahindra, GMW, and BYD sold 11,149 in June alone — a period that saw 54,482 new vehicles sold, the best monthly figures since 2007.

Some of South Africa’s largest showrooms have reported that Chinese and Indian vehicles account for more than 40% of their sales, with the brands also set to reshape the second-hand vehicle market.

Chery, in a statement, said it was pleased with the progress its brands have made since entering the domestic market.

“Chery continues to strengthen its position in the South African market, recording 29% year-on-year sales growth, with the passenger vehicle market share increasing by 4.15% month on month and 18.15% year on year. The Tiggo 4 Pro was the best-selling passenger vehicle in South Africa in 2025,” it said.

“The group’s South African portfolio includes Chery, Omoda, Jaecoo, Jetour, iCAUR and Lepas — six distinct brands that together span the passenger, SUV and new‑energy vehicle segments. Omoda has sold more than 20,000 units cumulatively since its local debut in 2023.”

Business Day