PODCAST | John Kennedy on Citadel’s wealth management strategy

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Citadel’s wealth management strategy is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by John Kennedy, the newly appointed head of wealth management at Citadel.

Kennedy reflects on his career noting that market turbulence, from the early 2000s dot-com crash to the 2008 financial crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic, is a constant.

He emphasises that while the long-term future is always unpredictable, investors can control their near-term exposure.

In highlighting strategies for wealthy individuals, Kennedy divides the market into two distinct groups, each requiring a different approach.

Join the discussion:

Active business owners whose wealth is tied up in a going concern need to strip out external “noise” and focus heavily on running their operations efficiently.

Those who have successfully sold their businesses or monetised their assets need to shift their focus toward capital protection, global diversification and securing steady cash flows to preserve what they have built.

Kennedy says AI is an inevitable and highly useful tool that can enhance productivity and data analysis.

However, he firmly believes it will not replace the human element in his industry.

The discussion focuses on Kennedy’s 25-year tenure at the firm; strategies for managing wealth during volatile times; and the future of the financial advisory industry.

Kennedy remains optimistic about the firm’s trajectory.

He plans to maintain the company’s 33-year legacy by continuing to prioritise strict compliance, strong governance, and a “deeply client-centric” approach to compounding wealth.

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.

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