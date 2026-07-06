Standard Bank and DHL team up to help small businesses go global

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Standard Bank and DHL Express SA partnered to provide a banking and logistics expertise programme to SMEs in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

Standard Bank and logistics company DHL Express South Africa have teamed up to help small businesses navigate the complexities of exporting, by expanding an export readiness programme into Gauteng and the Western Cape after a 2025 pilot in KwaZulu-Natal.

The partnership, announced on Monday, brings together one of South Africa’s largest commercial banks and one of the world’s largest international express logistics companies to provide small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with business development support and practical training on export processes, customs requirements, logistics, market entry and export finance.

The programme’s expansion into Gauteng and the Western Cape extends its reach to provinces that account for much of South Africa’s commercial and export activity. The two are home to industries ranging from manufacturing and agriculture to technology, food processing and business services, many of which have the potential to access international markets.

SMEs account for the vast majority of South Africa’s businesses and are widely regarded as an important driver of entrepreneurship and job creation. However, many remain focused on the domestic market because of barriers ranging from regulatory compliance and customs procedures to international logistics and access to overseas markets.

The programme, delivered through Standard Bank’s enterprise and supplier development (ESD) offering, is aimed at businesses that are already exporting or are considered export-ready. In addition to business development support, participants will receive guidance on international trade processes, market research and export financing.

Standard Bank South Africa head of enterprise and supplier development for business and commercial banking, Naledzani Mosomane, said businesses need more than access to international markets to compete globally.

“Businesses need the right capabilities, practical support and trusted partners to compete globally. Through the expansion of the export readiness programme and our partnership with DHL Express South Africa, we are equipping entrepreneurs with the knowledge, networks and confidence to pursue international growth while building stronger, more resilient businesses.”

DHL Express South Africa MD Herman Venter said the logistics company will provide technical expertise to help SMEs better understand customs requirements, export processes and cross-border trade.

The programme is open to qualifying SMEs with an annual turnover of between R1m and R50m that are at least 51% black-owned, have been operating for at least two years, and are based in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal or the Western Cape.

Business Day