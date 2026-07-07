Wastewater project paves way for Northam Investment’s housing plan

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Unlisted property group Northam Investments is in talks with residential developers to build more than 2,200 homes in Northam after the completion of a wastewater treatment works removed a key infrastructure constraint that had stalled development in the platinum mining town for years.

The treatment plant, commissioned in December 2025, was funded through a partnership between Thabazimbi local municipality, Anglo American Platinum, Northam Platinum and Northam Investments. Besides increasing wastewater treatment capacity, the facility will supply treated effluent for mining operations.

The project ends a years-long wait for additional bulk sewer infrastructure in a town where housing demand has risen alongside platinum mining activity. Northam, between Rustenburg and Thabazimbi, is home to four large mining companies employing about 40,000 people.

“The wastewater treatment works was the key constraint. Without the necessary bulk infrastructure, we could not proceed with the next phase of residential development,” said Northam Investments CEO Hendrik Malan.

Malan said the wastewater project took considerably longer than expected after the initial contractor failed to complete the job, delaying construction until a second contractor was brought in to complete the project.

He said the group had already secured approvals for Hlogoyatau, a 1,500-stand township, and Extension 11, which will add another 720 stands, but both developments were unable to proceed because of limited sewer capacity.

“We are in discussions with several developers interested in proceeding with housing projects now that the sewer infrastructure is in place,” he said.

The group began developing in the town about 30 years ago in response to growing demand for housing from the mining industry. Its first township, Extension 6, comprises about 800 residential stands, most of which have been developed, while about 80% of the commercial sites have been taken up.

The group also owns land in Northam’s urban edge that it estimates could accommodate more than 8,000 additional residential stands over time, subject to demand and supporting infrastructure.

Beyond housing, Northam is negotiating with a renewable energy developer over a proposed battery energy storage system and has set aside land for a hospital, schools and future commercial developments.

The renewed housing pipeline comes as mining towns increasingly face pressure to expand housing stock and municipal infrastructure to accommodate workforce growth.