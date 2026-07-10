Sanlam’s Satrix heads into Botswana after strong SA and Kenya growth

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Satrix CEO Helena Conradie says the firm aims to contribute to the development of capital markets in Botswana. Picture:

Sanlam’s indexation platform Satrix, which marshals R320bn in assets, has branched out to Botswana as it increasingly takes its products to African markets.

The company’s assets are invested in a range of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), index-tracking unit trusts, life pooled and segregated portfolios that are specifically tailored for client-specific mandates, or retail funds.

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Satrix, which has grown to be South Africa’s largest ETF player and a key cog in Sanlam Investment’s armour, on Thursday said that it has expanded its offering to the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) with a secondary listing of three of its JSE-listed ETFs: MSCI World Equity Feeder, MSCI Emerging Markets Feeder and S&P 500 Feeder.

“By introducing these ETFs to the BSE, we aim to contribute to the development of capital markets in Botswana,” said Duma Mxenge, head of business and market development at Satrix.

“This move will not only offer local investors a wider range of investment options but also enhance the exchange’s exposure to the international market. The dual listing of these ETFs will further facilitate the globalisation of the BSE and strengthen its position within global financial markets.”

Satrix offers 38 JSE-listed ETFs with a total value of more than R90bn. There has also been South African demand for offshore ETFs as consumers look for products that do not exist in the domestic ETF market.

“Botswana has consistently proved to be an attractive and a competitive investment destination, and I am proud that Satrix chose Botswana and the BSE for their African expansion. The listing of these three global ETFs is a crucial accomplishment under our 10x by 2030 strategy and marks the beginning of a mutually beneficial outcomes-driven development journey,” said Kopano Bolokwe, head of product development at the BSE.

“The timing is right, given the positive development in the pensions and asset management landscape where ETFs are now receiving increased recognition and inflows as a bespoke asset class, supported by the fee incentives on the BSE and the innovation around bespoke ETF benchmarks.

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“These ETFs give local investors exposure to international markets, including the US, using an instrument that trades like shares on the BSE with ease of entry and exit. Thus, we encourage all types of investor groupings, including individuals, investment consortiums, wealth managers, corporates, metshelo [stokvels] … and pension funds to explore these investment opportunities for portfolio diversification and long-term wealth creation.”

The Botswana move comes a year after Satrix listed one of its funds on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

“Our additional expansion into the African market represents another important milestone for us. As a company, democratising investments and giving as many people as possible the opportunity to ‘own the market’ is our driving force,” said Helena Conradie, executive director of Satrix.

“We want to ensure economic participation for everyone. We are pleased to bring this offering to Botswana and know our innovative investment solutions and accessible fees will create new avenues for local investors to diversify their portfolios.”