Where wealthy are buying in Joburg’s prime property market

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Buyers are increasingly looking for homes suited to multi-generational living. Picture: SUPPLIED

Johannesburg’s luxury residential market is showing renewed momentum, with Hyde Park and Sandhurst recording some of their strongest sales activity in a decade as affluent buyers return to the city’s premium suburbs.

According to Lightstone data, Hyde Park recorded its highest number of freehold and sectional title sales in 2024, while 2025 delivered the second-highest number of sectional title transactions over the past decade. Momentum has continued this year, with 58 sales already registered.

Sandhurst has followed a similar trend, achieving its strongest freehold sales performance in a decade in 2024, with 2025 ranking as the second-best year on record. Sectional title sales last year were second only to the market peak recorded in 2018.

Pam Golding Property Group CEO Andrew Golding said the figures point to renewed confidence in Johannesburg’s luxury residential market.

“These figures point to a market characterised by resilient demand, improving sentiment and continued appetite for well-located, high-quality homes in two of the city’s most sought-after suburbs,” Golding said.

Despite growing attention on Cape Town’s luxury market, Johannesburg continues to offer buyers more value at the upper end of the market.

“For the price of a luxury home on the Atlantic Seaboard or in Cape Town’s southern suburbs, buyers in Sandhurst and Hyde Park can acquire substantially larger residences on expansive stands, often with mature gardens, extensive entertainment facilities and greater privacy,” Golding said.

Pam Golding Properties Gauteng Metro regional head Mariël Burger said this value proposition continues to attract wealthy South Africans, returning expatriates, diplomats, multinational executives and investors from across the continent.

“More than 30% of buyers in this market segment originate from elsewhere in Africa, with strong interest from countries including Nigeria, Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Mozambique, Mauritius and the Democratic Republic of Congo,” Burger said.

She said buyers are increasingly looking for homes suited to multigenerational living, hybrid work and large-scale entertaining, while demand for older homes on sizeable stands has also increased as purchasers renovate or redevelop properties.

Recent transactions underscore demand at the top end of the market. A traditional family home on a 29,526m2 stand in Sandhurst sold for R90m in late 2024, while a newly built home on a 2,181m2 stand achieved R75m in 2025.

Pam Golding Properties noted that homes on stands of 3,000m2-4,000m2 typically sell for R15m-R25m, while premium renovated properties and new developments regularly achieve higher prices.

In Hyde Park, average home prices are about R10m though premium residences frequently sell for R15m-R30m, according to the group.

“Today’s luxury buyers are increasingly focused on sustainability, self-sufficiency and technology, with many of the area’s most sought-after homes incorporating solar installations, battery back-up systems, boreholes, water storage facilities and smart-home technology,” the group said.

Burger said the enduring appeal of Hyde Park and Sandhurst lies in their combination of space, security and convenience.

“In a market where prime residential land is finite and demand for luxury living remains robust, these established suburbs continue to represent some of Johannesburg’s most desirable and resilient long-term residential investments,” the company said.

Business Day