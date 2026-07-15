WATCH | FlySafair takeover clears key competition hurdle

The proposed acquisition of South Africa’s largest airline, FlySafair, by infrastructure investment firm Harith has moved a step closer after receiving conditional approval from the Competition Commission.
The watchdog says the deal can proceed, subject to measures aimed at addressing competition concerns linked to Harith’s interest in Lanseria International Airport.
The transaction now heads to the Competition Tribunal for a final ruling.
Business Day TV unpacked what the decision means for the airline industry, competition in the sector and the future of FlySafair with aviation analyst Guy Leitch.
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