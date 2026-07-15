Companies

WATCH | FlySafair takeover clears key competition hurdle

Business Day TV spoke to aviation analyst Guy Leitch

Business Business

Business Day TV

December 11, 2025.FlySAfair plane at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

The proposed acquisition of South Africa’s largest airline, FlySafair, by infrastructure investment firm Harith has moved a step closer after receiving conditional approval from the Competition Commission.

The watchdog says the deal can proceed, subject to measures aimed at addressing competition concerns linked to Harith’s interest in Lanseria International Airport.

The transaction now heads to the Competition Tribunal for a final ruling.

Business Day TV unpacked what the decision means for the airline industry, competition in the sector and the future of FlySafair with aviation analyst Guy Leitch.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

NEWS ANALYSIS: Grocers bet you will ask the algorithm

2

RICHARD CALLAND | Tafelberg ruling puts inclusive cities at the heart of South Africa’s local elections

3

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

4

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN | Turkey serves Nato well, but Europe keeps the door shut

5

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE | Why a little inconvenience may be good for society

Related Articles