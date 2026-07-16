PayJustNow brings BNPL to Bash as demand grows

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PayJustNow says it has expanded its buy now, pay later (BNPL) service to Bash, giving shoppers on TFG’s online retail platform more flexible payment options as online shopping continues to grow.

Effective from July 15, Bash customers can use PayJustNow to split purchases into three interest-free instalments. They are also able to use the company’s “Pay in 12” option, which allows shoppers to repay larger purchases over 12 months with interest.

The move extends a partnership that began in TFG’s physical stores. PayJustNow said its BNPL offering had already been rolled out across 29 TFG brand and lifestyle stores before being introduced on Bash.

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The expansion comes as Bash has become an important part of TFG’s business. In its latest financial results, the retailer reported online sales in TFG Africa rose 49.2%, highlighting the growing role digital channels are playing in the group’s growth strategy despite continued pressure on consumer spending.

The addition of PayJustNow gives Bash shoppers another payment option when buying fashion, beauty, homeware, electronics and other products on the platform.

“Customers increasingly expect flexibility throughout their shopping journey, including how they pay. By adding PayJustNow to Bash, we’re giving customers even more choice and making it easier to shop in a way that suits them,” said Bash co-founder Luke Jedeikin.

PayJustNow said the launch forms part of its strategy to expand across more retailers and sales channels as demand for flexible payment options grows.

Customers increasingly expect flexibility throughout their shopping journey, including how they pay. — Luke Jedeikin, Bash co-founder

The company said it has more than 1-million active customers at any given time, with more than 100,000 new users signing up every month.

According to PayJustNow, the average basket size for purchases made through its three-instalment BNPL product is about R1,400 while customers place an average of 13 orders, reflecting repeat use of the platform.

For bigger purchases, the company said its Pay in 12 product has an average basket size of about R2,500.

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PayJustNow said the Bash rollout is aimed at giving consumers more ways to manage their spending while helping retailers offer greater payment choice at checkout as online retail continues to expand.

“Customers are thinking carefully about value, timing and cash flow. By launching on Bash, we are giving them more choice online, while helping retailers connect with engaged shoppers who already understand and use PayJustNow,” said PayJustNow COO Dean Hyde.