Celebrating difference makers: enter the 2026 Saica Awards

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From talented students to distinguished leaders, the Saica Awards honour outstanding individuals at every stage of their professional journey.

The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) is proud to present the 2026 edition of the Saica Awards.

Comprising a series of distinct awards, this annual celebration of excellence honours individuals who embody trust, vision, and purpose across every stage of their professional journey — from emerging student talent to distinguished leaders driving positive change and shaping the future of business and society.

Each accolade reinforces Saica’s commitment to integrity, transformation, and values that strengthen both business and community.

Now is the time to recognise the individuals making a meaningful impact in the accounting profession. Enter yourself or nominate a difference maker today.

Student Leadership Awards

The Saica Awards open with the Student Leadership Awards, recognising exceptional students, or teams thereof, who demonstrate academic excellence, resilience, and a commitment to driving positive change within their institutions and communities.

These awards celebrate the profession’s future leaders and highlight the vital role students play in shaping a more inclusive, ethical, and impactful future for business and society.

Entries for the Student Leadership Awards close on August 14 2026. Visit the Saica website for more information.

Trainee Trailblazer Awards

The Trainee Trailblazer Awards celebrate the next generation of Saica professionals, recognising exceptional trainees who demonstrate innovation, resilience, and purpose-driven leadership.

They honour trailblazers making a meaningful impact during their training journey, inspiring peers, advancing transformation, and exemplifying excellence.

Award categories include Disruptive Innovator, Social & Sustainability Impact, Wellness Advocate, and Saica Brand Ambassador.

Entries and nominations for the Trainee Trailblazer Awards close on August 30 2026. Visit the Saica website for more information.

Top-35-under-35 Awards

The Top-35-Under-35 Awards honour outstanding young Saica members and associates who are redefining the profession’s future through leadership, innovation, and impact.

They celebrate young professionals whose achievements are driving meaningful change within their organisations, communities, and the broader economy.

Award categories include Transformative Leader, Impact Champion, Future-Fit Innovator, Wellness Advocate, SDG Champion, and Saica Brand Ambassador.

Entries for the Top-35-Under-35 Awards close on September 30 2026. Visit the Saica website for more information.

Chairman’s Awards

The Chairman’s Awards are a testament to the unwavering commitment and excellence of experienced Saica members and associates whose contributions have advanced the profession and enriched society through visionary business leadership, transformation, ethical stewardship, social responsibility, and service.

Representing one of the highest honours conferred by Saica, these awards reflect the profound and lasting impact its members and associates make — not only within the profession, but across South Africa and on the global stage.

Award categories include Business Trailblazer, Social Impact Leader, Wellness Advocate, Global Citizen, Education Champion, Tech-Savvy Leader, Entrepreneur, SDG Champion, Saica Brand Ambassador, Visionary Finance Leadership, Friends of the Profession, and Legacy Lifetime.

Entries and nominations for the Chairman’s Awards close on September 30 2026. Visit the Saica website for more information.

The 2026 Saica Awards will culminate in a prestigious awards ceremony in November.

More than a celebration of achievement, they recognise those making a meaningful contribution to the accounting profession, shaping its future and strengthening its legacy.

Submit your entry or nomination today.

This article was sponsored by Saica.