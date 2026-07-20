PODCAST | Kartik Mistry details Standard Bank Connect’s eSIM strategy

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Standard Bank bets on eSIM for mobile market edge — this is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Kartik Mistry, executive head for Standard Bank Connect.

The bank’s mobile unit recently announced support for inbuilt SIM cards for smartphones and other similar devices, known as eSIMs.

This allows users to activate a cellular plan with a mobile carrier without having to use a physical SIM card.

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This means being able to switch networks or add a second line without having to swap cards.

Mistry says eSIM technology allows for quicker, more seamless customer activation without needing a physical SIM card. It also offers enhanced security, significantly reducing the risk of fraudulent SIM swaps.

By embedding connectivity features directly within the bank’s existing infrastructure, the strategic goal is to maximise customer retention and the stickiness of its overall offering.

The initial adoption is heavily seen in upper-market segments and frequent travellers who already understand and utilise eSIM technology.

Through the discussion, Mistry details the company’s business model; customer growth; and the launch of their new eSIM capability.

Standard Bank introduced its mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) offering in 2018 in partnership with Cell C. The unit has grown to more than 350,000 mobile customers but has shifted its network services to MTN.

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts production.

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