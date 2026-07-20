South32 beats production targets as Alcoa deal reshapes miner

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A sign adorns the building where Australian miner South32 has their office in Perth, Western Australia. The company has exceeded targets amid a major portfolio shift. Picture:

South32 says it exceeded its production targets for the 2026 financial year, capping a strong operating performance as the miner pushes ahead with a major overhaul that will see it sell most of its aluminium business and focus on copper, zinc and other base metals.

The globally diversified mining and metals major, spun off from BHP in 2015, said production beat guidance in several key operations, including Sierra Gorda, Cannington and South Africa Manganese, while quarterly sales volumes rose 15% as stronger market conditions and the release of inventories boosted performance.

The strong operational finish comes as South32 moves ahead with the sale of its aluminium value chain assets, excluding Mozal Aluminium, to Alcoa in a deal worth up to $5.6bn. The company said the transaction, announced on July 1, is expected to be completed in the second half of the 2027 financial year, subject to shareholder approval and other conditions.

The sale marks one of the biggest changes to South32’s portfolio since the company was formed. Once completed, the company said about 85% of its earnings will come from base and precious metals, redirecting its focus away from aluminium and towards commodities such as copper and zinc.

At Sierra Gorda in Chile, production exceeded annual guidance, and the operation delivered record cash distributions to South32. During the quarter, the joint venture also approved construction of a fourth grinding line that is expected to lift South32’s share of copper equivalent production by about 30% from the 2031 financial year.

The company is also continuing to invest in its future growth pipeline. It spent about $710m during the year on construction of the Taylor zinc-lead-silver project at Hermosa in the US, where the project recently secured its final federal environmental approval.

Cannington also ended the year on a strong note, with quarterly production rising 29% as mining rates recovered from weather disruptions earlier in the year. The operation finished above its annual production target.

Locally, manganese production increased in the final quarter after planned maintenance, allowing the operation to exceed its full-year guidance. Brazil Alumina and Brazil Aluminium also outperformed annual targets, while Hillside Aluminium’s output was in line with guidance.

South32 said production guidance for most operations remains unchanged for the 2027 financial year, though updated guidance for Australia Manganese will be provided once work to manage elevated water levels at the mine is completed.

Business Day