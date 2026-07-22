FNB Connect targets price-conscious market with tech under R5,000

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Mobile operators are battling to increase network usage because the cost of smart devices is deterring many South Africans.

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FNB says it now offers more than 160 technology products priced below R5,000 as the bank seeks to entice value-conscious South African consumers to use its mobile service.

Mobile operators are battling to increase network usage because the price of smart devices is out of reach for many South Africans, and banks are stepping up to fill the gap.

FNB’s slate of smartphones and devices ranges from R779 to R4,799. The increased accessibility is good news for consumers, while mobile providers will benefit from the volume of data services that flow through their networks, ultimately adding to their profits.

As operators build their portfolios of digital messaging, streaming, financial services and gaming, consumers with more devices give these platforms more room to grow.

“Whether it’s a smartphone, laptop, smartwatch, or connected home device, customers are looking for choice, trusted brands and flexible ways to access the technology that’s right for them,” FNB said in a statement on Tuesday.

FNB Connect is the bank’s mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) business. MVNOs are usually nontelecom businesses — including Capitec, Standard Bank Mobile, Mr Price Mobile, and Pick n Pay — that lease network infrastructure from mobile operators to sell data and voice services to their customers.

FNB uses Cell C and MTN’s networks for its service. Among its list of devices, FNB is selling its laptops, monitors, and tablets for R1,699-R4,599, including certified pre-owned Apple iPhone devices from R4,499.

The range includes wearables, gaming accessories, premium audio products, smart home devices, and health technology, helping customers access the technology without compromising on choice.

FNB concluded 2025 with a million active SIMs on its network. Parent company FirstRand reported that FNB Connect and its money platform “continued to scale, with approximately 3-million customers using these services”.

Revenue from the services increased to more than R1.6bn for the period, with FNB Connect, specifically, coming in at about R300m, a 17% increase from the year before.

“Technology has become a necessity for many households, supporting everything from work and education to banking, communication, and entertainment,” said FNB Connect CEO Sashin Sookroo.

“Affordability is no longer simply about finding the lowest price. It’s about having access and choice.”

He said that shift is changing how customers think about technology purchases.

“Whether customers are looking for the best deal, a trusted premium brand or the right balance between features, quality and value, they can choose the technology that’s right for them.

“Technology has become one of the biggest household purchases consumers make outside major assets. As such, customers make daily decisions about where their money goes, even when the technology they need has become part of everyday life,” Sookroo said.

Business Day