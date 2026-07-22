How SA’s new 5-year plan aims to capture the EV battery market

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The South African National Energy Development Institute (Sanedi) has launched a five-year initiative focused on developing the technical capabilities and supporting infrastructure required for an electric vehicle (EV) battery value chain.

The initiative, funded by the Global Environment Facility, an international fund that finances environmental projects, and implemented by the UN Industrial Development Organisation (Unido) in partnership with Sanedi, will focus on battery testing and certification, recycling, workforce development, second-life applications and quality assurance.

It will also seek to support investment opportunities linked to local manufacturing and mineral beneficiation.

The project broadens Sanedi’s work in electric mobility beyond vehicles to the capabilities needed to support battery-related industries. The institute has been involved in cleaner mobility, including programmes supporting electric mobility, charging infrastructure, research and industry collaboration.

Sanedi acting CEO Prathaban Moodley said electric mobility is more than just EVs. “It is an entire industrial ecosystem that spans policy, manufacturing, quality infrastructure, testing and certification, skills development, investment, recycling, and innovation.”

Moodley said South Africa has the industrial capability, technical expertise, and access to critical minerals to play a meaningful role in the global battery value chain, adding that the initiative is intended to help unlock opportunities for “economic growth, investment, and job creation”.

The five-year project is being implemented under the guidance of the department of trade, industry & competition; the department of electricity & energy; and the department of transport.

Unido acting representative for Southern Africa Levy Maduse said the shift towards electric mobility should be viewed as an industrial transformation rather than solely a transport or environmental issue.

“The deeper question is whether South Africa will retain and expand its industrial capabilities as automotive technologies change,” Maduse said. “Will the country participate in the production, testing, maintenance, repurposing and recycling of the technologies that will define the future automotive industry?”

During its inception phase, the programme will establish a project management unit at Sanedi, engage government and industry stakeholders, refine its implementation plan to align with existing initiatives, and set up a steering committee to provide oversight.

Business Day