SCA hands Legacy Hotels owners victory in battle with Libyan partners

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The South African owners of hospitality group Legacy Hotels, which manages premium Johannesburg establishments like the Michelangelo Towers, Raphael Penthouse Suites, DaVinci Hotel & Suites and The Leonardo, have fended off a bid by their estranged Libyan partners to take over the group.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) handed hotelier Bart Dorrestein and his associates victory in their long-running dispute with Libyan sovereign fund-backed Ensemble, which wanted to buy them out after a deterioration in business relations.

Ensemble, which owns 39.79% of Legacy Hotels, drew first blood when the high court in Johannesburg ruled in its favour that the most effective way to settle the dispute was through a private auction in which shareholders would bid against each other for full control of the company.

However, the SCA set aside the high court’s decision in a unanimous decision, which gave Dorrestein and his partners the upper hand over Ensemble.

The effect of the ruling is that Dorrestein’s outfit Legacy Management Holdings, which owns 40.84% of Legacy Hotels, and his associates Swanvest, which owns a 19.39% stake in the group, can buy out Ensemble and oust its directors from Legacy’s board.

“The first applicant, Ensemble Hotel Holdings, is directed to sell to the seventh respondent, Legacy Hotels and Resorts, which is to repurchase the shares held by the first applicant in the seventh respondent (the shares) and to transfer such shares to the seventh respondent against payment to the first applicant of an amount to be determined by an expert professional valuer,” the judgment reads.

“An expert professional valuer shall be appointed to determine the value of and purchase consideration for the first applicant’s shares in the seventh respondent as at the date at which the value is to be determined.

“The valuation of, and purchase consideration for, the first applicant’s shares are to be determined by the expert, who shall take into account any principles, facts and circumstances that the expert considers to be appropriate.”

Legacy Hotels was incorporated in 1989, with Ensemble coming into the picture a decade later as South Africa opened up for business following the 1994 democratic breakthrough.

Ensemble’s ultimate holding structure is Libyan via the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA), the North African country’s sovereign wealth fund.

The fallout between Legacy Hotels’ shareholders was first reported by Business Day two years ago. The cloud over the business ties began to gather in 2011 when the UN Security Council slapped Libya with sanctions.

One of the entities on the receiving end of those sanctions was LIA, with tensions coming to a head in 2022 when Ensemble sought an auction of the shareholding in Legacy Hotels — looking for the warring factions to outbid each other as a means to part ways.

Ensemble had insisted its shares cannot be sold, as they are frozen as a result of the sanctions — implying that it could only buy but not sell its stake in Legacy Hotels.

The SCA said whatever international discussions may continue regarding the future of the sanctions regime, South African courts are required to regard all assets of the Libyan sovereign wealth funds acquired in South Africa before September 2011 as frozen — but these are not a barrier to its order being implemented.

“The judgment therefore provides important legal certainty that transactions involving Ensemble’s assets remain subject to the Financial Intelligence Centre Act and the applicable UN Security Council resolutions until the necessary statutory authorisations have been obtained,” Legacy Hotels said in a statement.

The group’s chair, Dorrestein, welcomed the finality of a process he said has occupied the parties for several years.

“Today’s decision enables Legacy to move forward with certainty, stability and a renewed focus on its people, its hotel owners, its guests and the continued growth of one of Southern Africa’s leading independent hospitality groups,” he said.

Legacy manages several other premium facilities across the country.