MTN commits R150m to expand connectivity in the North West

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MTN has set aside R150m to expand and modernise its network infrastructure in the North West, with a focus on improving 4G and 5G coverage.

The company invests billions of rand in capital expenditure locally each year, usually to build, update and maintain its network infrastructure across South Africa.

This week, South Africa’s second-largest mobile operator announced the investment during a meeting between MTN SA’s executives, led by deputy CEO Yolanda Cuba, and members of the North West provincial executive, headed by premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi.

The investment is earmarked for boosting network capacity on more than 1,000 cellphone towers, improving customer experience, increasing 4G and 5G coverage and “ensuring that communities, businesses and public institutions have access to world-class digital connectivity”.

Areas such as Mafikeng, Klerksdorp and Taung “will benefit from the deployment of new network towers”, while areas such as Potchefstroom, Vryburg, Orkney, Ngaka Modiri Molema and Dr Kenneth Kaunda will benefit from network modernisation.

These improvements are expected to be completed by year-end.

The cellphone provider emphasised that the investment will “strengthen digital access for communities, businesses and public institutions across the province”.

For the full year to end-December, the group spent R8.4bn, compared with R9.4bn in 2024, on its network in South Africa, including leases. At a group level, MTN has guided that its capital expenditure, excluding leases, for the 2026 financial year will be R39.1bn-R48.6bn, based on revenue growth guidance of “at least high teens” (15%-19%) and capex intensity of 15%-18%.

Read: MTN targets R30bn value boost from AI investment

In March, MTN South Africa committed to spending almost R22bn over the next three years on capital infrastructure locally, as part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s drive to attract investment to the country.

For the year to end-March, rival Vodacom spent R11.87bn on its network in South Africa, and this is expected to reach R12bn in the 2027 financial year.

In May MTN said it would spend R480m to boost connectivity across the Free State and Northern Cape this year.

“Strong partnerships between the public and private sectors are essential in driving inclusive growth and ensuring that the benefits of the digital economy reach every community,” said Cuba regarding the North West investment.

“Our visit to the North West is an opportunity to listen, collaborate and identify practical ways in which MTN can continue supporting the province’s development ambitions. We are committed to being a trusted partner in enabling and leading digital solutions and progress through connectivity, innovation and shared value,” she said.