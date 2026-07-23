How municipal failures are reshaping estate buyers’ priorities

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Developers say buyers are placing greater emphasis on estates that can offer utility resilience, environmental management and well-maintained public spaces alongside traditional crime prevention measures as deteriorating municipal services reshape South Africa’s residential property market.

The shift comes as official data points to mounting pressure on the country’s water and electricity infrastructure, prompting developers to invest in backup utilities and estate management as key selling points.

Umdoni Forest Estate on KwaZulu-Natal’s South Coast said the changing expectations are evident in buyer behaviour, with demand increasingly driven by reliable water and electricity supply, environmental protection and quality estate management

“Buyers are still concerned about crime, but security now means much more than access control. People want to know that essential services have been planned for and that they are living in a professionally managed, protected environment that offers long-term peace of mind,” said Paul Tedder, founder and developer of Umdoni Forest Estate and P&G Construction.

The growing focus on utility resilience comes as Stats SA’s 2025 General Household Survey found that only 3.4% of households have solar panels, highlighting the limited uptake of alternative energy despite persistent electricity supply concerns. Gauteng (7.6%) and KwaZulu-Natal (4.7%) recorded the highest adoption of alternative energy sources, including solar and generators.

Tedder said the estate has responded by allowing residents to choose backup power packages suited to their needs, with only about 5% opting not to install a solar system.

Water security has also become a growing consideration for buyers. The department of water & sanitation’s 2025 “No Drop Progress Assessment Report” found that South Africa’s nonrevenue water stood at 47.3%, meaning almost half of treated water is either lost through leaks or goes unbilled.

Stats SA’s survey also found that 56.8% of households experienced water interruptions in 2025 while 37.6% endured disruptions lasting at least two days or more than 15 days over the year.

Tedder said the estate has invested heavily in independent water infrastructure.

“We currently have six boreholes feeding two 300,000l storage tanks and we plan to expand to four tanks with total storage capacity of 1.2-million litres. We need to make ample provision for water shortages because they have become all too commonplace,” he said.

Pressure on municipal maintenance is also reinforcing the appeal of managed estates. The 2023/24 Consolidated Annual Local Government Performance Report found that only 25 municipalities met the National Treasury’s benchmark of allocating at least 8% of operating expenditure to repairs and maintenance, leaving many local authorities struggling to maintain critical infrastructure.

Tedder said professionally managed estates are increasingly expected to provide reliable maintenance and environmental management in addition to security.

“Umdoni Forest Estate maintains a pristine living environment while respecting the natural coastal forest in which it is built,” he said, adding that environmentally sensitive areas are protected through designated walkways, regular environmental audits and a full-time environmental officer.

Tedder said the estate’s security measures include thermal imaging cameras, electric perimeter fencing, on-site security personnel and internal perimeter patrol walkways, reflecting buyers’ continued demand for physical security alongside infrastructure resilience.

Business Day

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