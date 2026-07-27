ASP Isotopes targets September helium deliveries as chip demand grows

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ASP Isotopes expects to begin commercial deliveries of helium from its South African project in September as semiconductor manufacturers seek to diversify supplies amid persistent global shortages of the gas.

Speaking during a recent investor webinar hosted by RedChip Companies, CEO Paul Mann said the company expects the first phase of the project to reach nameplate capacity during the third quarter, with customers due to start taking deliveries from September.

Concerns over helium supply have intensified after disruptions affected production in Qatar and Russia, prompting industrial users to look beyond traditional suppliers.

Mann said the company held meetings with semiconductor manufacturers in Southeast Asia in recent weeks that had not been planned earlier this year, while several chipmakers had also visited the company’s South African facilities.

“It’s not about price or finding a cheaper source of helium; it’s about finding a more diversified supply chain,” he said, adding that helium is indispensable in semiconductor manufacturing.

ASP Isotopes said it had recently signed its first commercial helium offtake agreement at a price of more than $600 per thousand cubic feet, compared with around $400 a year ago. COO Nick Mitchell said the company aims to contract about 75% of phase 1 production at similar pricing while negotiations continue for phase 2 supply agreements.

The company expects phase 1 to move into commercial production once the remaining gas wells are connected to the processing plant. Drilling was completed in May, and the processing plant has already been built, with the final well connections under way ahead of customer deliveries expected in September. Phase 2, which is expected to be substantially larger, is targeted for commissioning around 2030.

ASP Isotopes acquired a controlling interest in South African helium producer Renergen last year and last month announced plans to combine the business with Nasdaq-listed Endra Life Sciences to create Noble Africa, a dedicated listed helium company in which ASP Isotopes will retain a majority stake.