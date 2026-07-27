PODCAST | AI and cyber threats: How SA boardrooms are in the crosshairs

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The growing importance of cybersecurity for company boards is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Gareth Redelinghuys, country MD for TrendAI in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The conversation highlights how AI is acting as a double-edged sword in the security space.

While cybercriminals are leveraging AI to generate highly targeted attacks, security firms are integrating it to scan code and detect vulnerabilities.

According to Redelinghuys, cybersecurity is no longer an isolated IT issue; it has fundamentally shifted to a board-level responsibility. He notes that executives can now be held personally liable for breaches if they fail to implement adequate risk and compliance measures.

With South Africa’s Information Regulator actively imposing penalties, these cyber vulnerabilities now pose a direct threat to the financial margins and operational stability of major local corporations.

Reflecting their recent rebrand from Trend Micro, Redelinghuys highlights the company’s recently launched local data centre in Cape Town. This move addresses vital data sovereignty concerns, ensuring that corporate data remains within South African borders to comply with local regulations.

The discussion highlights that cybersecurity in South Africa has escalated to a board-level responsibility, navigating an AI arms race, and using advanced AI for rapid threat detection.

Join the discussion:

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts production.

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