Grim six months triggers week-long safety reset at Implats Rustenburg

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Implats has paused production at its Rustenburg mines for eight days amid safety concerns. Picture: SUPPLIED

Impala Platinum (Implats) has put mining on hold at its Rustenberg operations for eight days as a series of fatal accidents raised safety concerns.

The company said that the move came amid persistent concerns about the severity of injuries resulting from underground accidents at the Rustenburg operations, prompting a “safety reset” across the complex.

Though there were no fatalities in the six months to end-December 2025, the “subsequent increase in serious safety-related incidents at Impala Rustenburg prompted the decision to proactively suspend operations,” it said.

(Dorothy Kgosi)

The group reported four deaths in the 2026 financial year to end-June — one fall of ground, one rigging, one motor vehicle and one tramming-related. It recorded another two underground fatal incidents earlier this month.

Implats warned investors that the eight-day pause will effect production in the 2027 financial year, with the exact numbers to be assessed after the suspension lifts.

“While we are encouraged by the sustained improvement in our overall safety performance and the continued reduction in injury rates, we remain deeply concerned by the severity of the injuries resulting from those incidents that do occur,” said Impala Rustenburg CEO Moses Motlhageng.

“This safety reset provides an important opportunity for engagement, learning and recommitment. It allows us to honour those who have been affected by recent incidents, strengthen our controls and re-establish the discipline required to operate safely.

“When our people return to work, they will do so with the assurance that all rail-bound equipment has been thoroughly reassessed and reverified. No production target or operational objective is more important than the well-being of our people.”

The Rustenburg operation’s safety record has been under scrutiny since a tragic incident in late 2023 when a broken shaft led to 13 deaths and 70 injuries, in what CEO Nico Muller described as the “darkest day” in the company’s history.

The accident occurred in 11 Shaft, a 1,000m deep mine shaft with 20 levels. The lift that carries workers was on its way to level 17 when it suddenly started falling.

The automatic emergency system that should have stopped the lift failed, even though the winder rope remained intact.

The lift came to a sudden stop at level 20, about 180m below level 17 and close to the bottom of 11 Shaft.

The counterweight, which balances the weight of the conveyance and the rope, reached the top of the winding infrastructure on the surface and, as designed, was caught in jack catches, which are safety devices that prevent a conveyance from falling further down the shaft in the case of a rope breakage.

This resulted in a sudden, almost instantaneous halt of the lift, exerting a tremendous force on the 86 employees who were standing upright in the lift at the time.