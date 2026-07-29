Lesaka unites its fintech brands under a single name

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

JSE-listed fintech group Lesaka Technologies is consolidating its merchant-focused businesses under the company’s name. The new brand signals how the group has brought together leading fintech companies into a single platform that mirrors how merchants run their businesses.

This follows the company’s acquisition of the Connect Group in 2021 and Adumo in 2024 to broaden its value proposition and offer a comprehensive set of solutions that address pain points for South African enterprises.

Lesaka is bringing the following brands together under a single banner:

Cash Connect focuses on automated cash management. This entity provides automated cash vaults built to South African Bureau of Standards Category 4 vault standards to leading South African retailers.

Capital Connect provides unsecured hassle-free working capital of up to R5m to retail operators.

Kazang is a fintech that focuses on prepaid value-added services and payment solutions for informal merchants.

Adumo is one of South Africa’s largest independent payment processors and brings integrated card acquiring and loyalty technology.

GAAP is the largest point-of-sale and software-as-a-service solutions provider to the hospitality sector in Southern Africa.

The new brand consolidates payments, cash management and point-of-sale software solutions that were previously delivered under separate names. The rebrand will deliver continuity for merchants, who will have the same access to products and services they’ve always had across the group companies.

Our goal is to stand alongside businesses with the human-first products and support they need to grow — Kagiso Khaole, Lesaka Merchant Division CEO

Organisations currently using any of the services now provided under Lesaka do not need to take any action. Existing terminals, software and cash management infrastructure will continue operating as before, and current account and support contacts remain unchanged.

“We want to make it easier for merchants to do business, which means we need to be wherever they are,” says Kagiso Khaole, CEO of Lesaka Merchant Division.

“Our goal is to stand alongside businesses with the human-first products and support they need to grow. The One Lesaka brand signals our commitment to this mission.”

The consolidation underpins plans from Lesaka to offer merchants a simpler customer experience and a wider set of services.

The group brings together everything a merchant needs to run their business under one roof, including acquiring, cash management, lending and retail software.

The move is the next step in a longer-term strategy to integrate the platforms of the merchant businesses Lesaka has acquired over the years.

The more integrated the platform becomes, the more accessible and affordable Lesaka services will be for enterprises of all sizes, from a single-store operator to a multi-site retail or restaurant group.

For more information, visit the Lesaka Technologies website.

This article was sponsored by Lesaka Technologies.