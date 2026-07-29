SPONSORED PODCAST | African Bank’s approach to long term sustainability

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

African Bank’s strategy for driving a positive, sustainable impact in South African communities is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Edna Sathekga-Montse, group chief transformation and sustainability officer at African Bank.

Sathekga-Montse says social responsibility is not a tick-box corporate exercise, but a core business imperative that relies on co-creation, authentic employee engagement and practical interventions.

She outlines how organisations can get buy-in from staff and encourage participation, key to the overall strategy.

Join the discussion:

The bank approaches gender inclusivity as essential for social progress and business performance, focusing on internal career progression for women and external support for women-led enterprises.

Sathekga-Montse also highlights the place of awards and efforts to tackle youth unemployment in the country.

The executive details African Bank’s efforts around positive impact, gaining staff buy-in, the importance of gender inclusivity and tackling unemployment.

African Bank’s focus on transformation and sustainability reflects a growing emphasis on sustainability, which is increasingly becoming part of considerations for global investors when analysing companies.

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day