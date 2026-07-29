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SPONSORED PODCAST | African Bank’s approach to long term sustainability

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Edna Sathekga-Montse, group chief transformation and sustainability officer at African Bank

Mudiwa Gavaza

Mudiwa Gavaza

Technology Correspondent

Edna Montse, African Bank’s group chief transformation and sustainability officer.
Edna Sathekga-Montse, African Bank’s group chief transformation and sustainability officer. Picture: (African Bank)

African Bank’s strategy for driving a positive, sustainable impact in South African communities is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Edna Sathekga-Montse, group chief transformation and sustainability officer at African Bank.

Sathekga-Montse says social responsibility is not a tick-box corporate exercise, but a core business imperative that relies on co-creation, authentic employee engagement and practical interventions.

She outlines how organisations can get buy-in from staff and encourage participation, key to the overall strategy.

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The bank approaches gender inclusivity as essential for social progress and business performance, focusing on internal career progression for women and external support for women-led enterprises.

Sathekga-Montse also highlights the place of awards and efforts to tackle youth unemployment in the country.

The executive details African Bank’s efforts around positive impact, gaining staff buy-in, the importance of gender inclusivity and tackling unemployment.

African Bank’s focus on transformation and sustainability reflects a growing emphasis on sustainability, which is increasingly becoming part of considerations for global investors when analysing companies.

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day


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