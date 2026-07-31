Q&A | Northam Investments on why Bronkhorstbaai waterfront is SA’s best-kept secret

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Affordable waterfront property is drawing renewed interest from buyers as lifestyle preferences shift and affordability becomes an increasingly important factor in residential purchasing decisions.

Among the beneficiaries is Summer Place, a security estate on the Bronkhorstspruit Dam owned by Northam Investments. The group is led by CEO Hendrik Malan, a lawyer and property developer whose portfolio includes landmark developments such as Mooikloof Estates and Mooikloof Office Park in Pretoria East, as well as Buffelsdrift and The Silos in Vaalwater.

Having spent more than three decades developing residential and commercial property, Malan is now preparing for a possible second phase at Summer Place as demand grows for more affordable waterfront living within commuting distance of Pretoria.

He spoke to Business Day about how buyer preferences have evolved, the estate’s infrastructure challenges, the investment case for Bronkhorstbaai and why he believes affordable lifestyle property is becoming an increasingly attractive segment of the market

Summer Place was developed long before lifestyle estates became commonplace. What was the original vision?

The idea was always to create a secure waterfront estate where people could enjoy the lifestyle offered by Bronkhorstspruit Dam. At the time, there were very few secure estates in South Africa. I’d previously developed Mooikloof Estates in Pretoria East, and I believed there was an opportunity to create something similar around the dam, centred on water sports and outdoor living.

You also had to build infrastructure before the estate could grow. What happened?

The former Kungwini Municipality couldn’t provide the necessary services when we started. We built a sewage treatment works and a water purification plant ourselves and later handed them over to the municipality. It wasn’t ideal, but if you believe in a project, you have to make it work.

CEO of Northam Investments, Hendrik Malan. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied )

How has the buyer profile changed over the years?

Initially, most buyers were looking for weekend homes. Since Covid-19, we’ve seen many more people choosing to live here permanently. Remote and hybrid working changed the market. Buyers realised they could enjoy more space, better views and a better quality of life while still commuting to Pretoria when necessary.

What is driving demand today?

Affordability is the biggest factor. Buyers can still purchase a 800m² serviced stand in a secure estate for around R450,000. That’s difficult to find in many parts of Gauteng, especially if you’re looking for a lifestyle estate with access to the water.

How does Summer Place compare with estates in Pretoria East or Johannesburg?

The entry price is significantly lower. Buyers get security, dam access and larger stands without paying metropolitan prices. Many people who can’t afford waterfront property elsewhere can still buy here.

The broader Bronkhorstbaai residential area and waterfront. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied )

What infrastructure improvements have been made recently?

Fibre is now being installed, which is important for people working remotely. We’ve also upgraded security by installing thermal cameras and since then we haven’t experienced any illegal entries. Part of the access road still needs to be tarred. The City of Tshwane budgeted for the project, but construction hasn’t started. I paid to tar a portion of the road myself, but the remaining section still needs to be completed.

You’re now considering a second phase of the development. What can buyers expect?

The proposed phase two would add about 280 stands with views over the dam. It would have its own controlled entrance, security and recreational facilities, while residents would also have access to the amenities already available in phase one. The geotechnical work has been completed, subdivision plans have been prepared and we’re finalising feasibility studies.

Why do you think Bronkhorstbaai is attracting more attention now?

Buyers are looking for value. They want security, nature, water, lower levies and the flexibility to work from home while remaining close enough to Pretoria and Johannesburg. Those are the factors driving interest more than speculation or rapid price growth.