PODCAST | Why are SA employers slow to implement effective workplace safety and injury prevention?

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Workplace safety, injury prevention and the role of insurance within the South African construction industry are the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sanjay Munnoo, chief business development officer at the Federated Employers Mutual Assurance Company (FEM).

FEM is a licensed mutual insurer that provides workmen’s compensation cover specifically to the construction industry.

A central issue highlighted is why many employers take a reactive approach to workplace safety.

Munnoo attributes this to a highly competitive environment, tight profit margins and a lack of capital, particularly among small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs).

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Under the Occupational Health and Safety Act employers have a duty to take reasonable care of their employees.

When accidents occur, they are mandated to report them to their compensation insurer within seven days to ensure the injured worker receives immediate private medical care.

Munnoo explains how FEM is working to encourage better safety and health practices among employers.

FEM utilises financial mechanisms, such as merit rebates on annual premiums, to reward employers who maintain acceptable loss ratios and demonstrate strong safety records.

Through the discussion, Munnoo details the state of safety and injury prevention in local workplaces; FEM’s role in the ecosystem; reasons for reactive postures; and ways to improve standards in companies.

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts Production.

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