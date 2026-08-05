ChangeCars warns car buyers: don’t judge by monthly instalments alone

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Online vehicle marketplace aggregator ChangeCars has called for disclosure of the full cost of ownership, urging consumers to look beyond the purchase price and monthly instalments when buying a vehicle.

The call comes as consumers navigate rising ownership costs, more technologically advanced vehicles and a changing car market. Providing buyers with a clearer picture of the total cost of ownership could help them make more informed purchasing decisions before signing a finance agreement.

According to ChangeCars CEO Michael Pashut, consumers should consider all the costs they are likely to face throughout a vehicle’s life before deciding what they can afford.

“A feature-packed car may appear to offer exceptional value, but buyers must establish what those features could cost to insure, calibrate, repair or replace. The affordable option is not necessarily the vehicle with the lowest instalment. It is the one whose full ownership cost remains manageable,” he said.

The warning comes as vehicles become more technologically advanced. Features such as cameras, sensors, radar systems and sophisticated transmissions can improve safety and convenience but also increase repair costs if components are damaged or need replacing.

Recent recalls involving Ford Transit and Tourneo models highlight this growing complexity. ChangeCars says while repairs linked to the recall are carried out at no cost to customers, the incident illustrates how modern vehicles rely on specialised components and technical expertise.

Vehicle ownership costs could also increase if the government introduces new charges.

The department of transport is reviewing a proposal to the government for a mandatory vehicle-linked fee on annual licence disc renewals and vehicle registrations to help fund the Road Accident Fund (RAF). Motorists already contribute R2.18 per litre through the RAF fuel levy, meaning the proposed fee could add another compulsory ownership cost.

The proposal comes as the growing number of electric vehicles on South African roads reduce fuel sales, which form the basis of the RAF’s funding model. ChangeCars says the RAF receives more than R48bn a year through the fuel levy but has liabilities of more than R518bn and assets of about R33bn.

The affordability challenge is also changing what many South Africans choose to buy. A recent Standard Bank Youth Barometer found that buyers under 35 accounted for 34.9% of the bank’s financed vehicle purchases between 2021 and April 2026, Business Day reported.

The report found that many younger consumers are choosing more affordable Chinese brands and second-hand vehicles instead of traditional brands and new cars. Sales of Chinese brands grew by more than 423% in 2021-25, driven by competitive pricing, high specification levels and warranties, as buyers increasingly prioritise value for money.

The shift is also reflected in the market. The Chery Tiggo 4 was South Africa’s third-best-selling vehicle in July, behind only the Toyota Hilux and Volkswagen Polo Vivo, Business Day reported. The Haval Jolion, Jetour T2 and Omoda C5 also featured among the country’s 20 best-selling models. Overall, new-car sales rose 12.5% year on year to 40,912 units in July, the highest monthly total in 12 years.

Pashut said buyers will benefit from clearer information before committing to buying a vehicle.

“South Africa needs a standard vehicle affordability disclosure that shows estimated insurance, service, tyre, technology repair, energy and tax costs alongside the instalment,” said Pashut.

Business Day