PODCAST | Optasia’s emerging market expansion strategy detailed

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The intersection of telecommunications and financial services across emerging markets is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Salvador Anglada, CEO of Optasia.

Optasia describes itself as “an AI-enabled fintech platform that provides microfinancing solutions and airtime credit solutions”. In essence, the company is in the business of microlending across various platforms.

Anglada details the group’s performance as a public company, after Optasia’s listing on the JSE in November 2025, noting its experience, governance requirements and strategic direction.

A major focal point is Optasia’s rapid transition from traditional airtime lending to broader AI-powered microfinance solutions, such as cash loans, merchant credit and virtual lines of credit.

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Anglada also touches on the necessity of diversifying risk across multiple African countries, specifically addressing a recent regulatory conflict in Nigeria between telecom operators and competition regulators that temporarily suspended services.

Anglada details his company’s performance, experience since listing on the JSE, diversification and compatibility across fintech systems.

The discussion highlights the importance of interoperability between mobile telecom wallets and traditional banking systems to enable seamless services like cross-border remittances.

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts production.