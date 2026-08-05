WATCH | Beyond the CV — how the future of recruitment is being rewritten

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As South Africa navigates the complex realities of rising unemployment, widening skills gaps and growing youth disillusionment, the challenge is no longer simply creating jobs, but preparing people for the opportunities that do exist.

This is the focus of the latest episode of Bank on it, the thought leadership video series presented by Capitec and hosted by Koshiek Karan.

In episode 4 (watch it above), Karan is joined by Rizwana Butler, group executive of human resources (HR) at Capitec, and Suzanne Liebenberg, the bank’s head of talent management.

From left: ‘Bank on it’ host Koshiek Karan with Capitec’s Rizwana Butler, group executive of human resources, and Suzanne Liebenberg, head of talent management. (Capitec)

Together, they explore how authenticity, adaptability and a commitment to continuous learning are becoming just as important as technical expertise in helping candidates stand out in an increasingly competitive job market.

What employers really look for

The conversation challenges one of the most enduring assumptions in recruitment: that the strongest candidates are those with the most impressive qualifications or longest CVs.

Instead, organisations seeking long-term success are increasingly looking beyond credentials to identify individuals whose values, curiosity and willingness to grow align with the organisation’s purpose.

Central to this approach is the idea that culture is not simply an HR initiative, but a strategic business advantage.

Recruitment begins with assessing whether prospective employees can thrive in a high-performance environment built on accountability, ownership and service.

Technical skills can be taught, but cultural alignment and mindset provide the foundation for sustained success.

This reflects a broader shift taking place across the world of work. As technology continues to reshape industries, employers are recognising that today’s technical expertise may become outdated tomorrow.

In contrast, resilience, adaptability and a willingness to learn remain enduring qualities that enable people to evolve alongside changing business needs.

Rather than searching for candidates who know everything, organisations are increasingly seeking those with the capacity to learn continuously.

Building skills from within

The discussion also highlights the changing nature of career development.

Traditional, linear career paths are making way for more dynamic models built around internal mobility, cross-functional learning and structured reskilling.

Capitec’s internal mobility programme, which transitions employees from branch and support roles into specialised technology positions, demonstrates how businesses can address critical skills shortages by investing in existing talent rather than relying solely on external recruitment.

The implications extend well beyond a single organisation. South Africa’s skills challenge cannot be solved through hiring alone. Businesses will increasingly need to become builders of talent, creating pathways for employees to develop new capabilities while strengthening organisational resilience.

Investment in learning, leadership development and career mobility not only benefits individual employees but also contributes to long-term economic growth.

Where potential meets opportunity

The conversation concludes with a message that is particularly relevant for job seekers.

In a competitive employment market, authenticity, curiosity and life experience may ultimately prove more valuable than attempting to present a flawless image.

At the same time, employers have a responsibility to create recruitment processes that allow candidates to demonstrate their true potential.

Ultimately, the future of recruitment is about more than filling vacancies. It is about building cultures that unlock potential, investing in continuous learning and recognising that people remain every organisation’s most valuable competitive advantage.

For more insights, watch Karan’s full conversation with Butler and Liebenberg in the video above.

About ‘Bank on it’

Bank on it brings together senior Capitec leadership, leading voices across the financial ecosystem, and inspiring entrepreneurs in honest, insightful conversations.

Each episode delivers expert perspectives and practical, actionable insights to help viewers better understand and navigate today’s evolving financial landscape.

Many episodes also offer a closer look at Capitec’s inner workings and how its client centric approach to innovation is making banking simpler, more accessible, and more affordable for all.

New episodes premiere on Business Day TV (DStv Channel 412). Episodes are also available on the dedicated Bank on it hub on the Business Day website, as well as on the Capitec website and YouTube channel.

This article was sponsored by Capitec.