Advtech expects to benefit from growing demand for private school education

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Crawford Sandton is one of three schools in the Advtech group ranked among the top 10 co-educational schools in the country. Picture:

Private education group Advtech says it expects double-digit growth in earnings for the interim period, with key profit measures projected to rise by as much as 18%.

Demand for private school and university education continues to grow in South Africa, and Advtech has traditionally been a strong beneficiary of this trend.

In a statement on Tuesday the group said basic normalised EPS, a measure that excludes the impact of one-off transactions and corporate action costs, HEPS and EPS are all expected to increase by between 13% and 18% from the comparative period.

This would put the three measures between 127.4c and 133.3c a share, compared with NEPS and EPS of 113c and HEPS of 112.7c in the six months to end-June 2025.

The group is due to release its interim results on August 24.

The expected earnings growth follows a strong performance in the 2025 financial year to end-December, when Advtech reported a 14% increase in operating profit and revenue growth of 10% to R9.33bn. HEPS rose 17% to 235.8c.

In that period, the group’s South African schools division, which includes Crawford, Trinity House and Pinnacle College, increased revenue by 10% to R3.44bn, while operating profit rose 13%.

Its tertiary division, which includes Rosebank College, Varsity College, Vega and The IIE, grew revenue by 13% and operating profit by 14%.

Advtech’s strategy is to continue investing in expansion, with capital expenditure of R1.03bn in 2025, mainly directed towards campuses and new facilities.

Business Day