NEPI Rockcastle secures €250m green loan from European development bank

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NEPI Rockcastle, the largest owner, operator and developer of shopping centres in Central and Eastern Europe, has secured a €250m (about R4.9bn) green term loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), giving the group more room to invest in its portfolio while extending its funding profile.

The loan comes as the group seeks to diversify its funding sources and extend the maturity of its debt while maintaining investment across its portfolio in the region.

The loan runs until 2034, giving NEPI access to longer-term funding, while the group can draw on the facility until March 2027 to support its investment programme, the group said.

According to the group, the funding will be used to support eligible green projects under NEPI Rockcastle’s Green Finance Framework, aimed at improving the environmental performance and energy efficiency of its property portfolio.

The projects will include developments that meet internationally recognised green-building standards, as well as investments in low-carbon installations and measures to improve energy performance.

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The facility complements NEPI’s existing bank and bond financing while strengthening its liquidity and giving it access to longer-term capital.

It will also support a multiyear training programme for more than 300 employees, covering digital skills, AI, cybersecurity and environmental management, it said.

NEPI’s CFO Eliza Predoiu said the financing would strengthen the group’s funding base while supporting its green investment programme.

“This is long-term capital with a clear purpose, giving us the headroom to continue investing in our retail destinations across Central and Eastern Europe,” Predoiu said.