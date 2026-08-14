MR.DIY expansion brings more opportunities for South Africans

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Malaysian do-it-yourself and home improvement company MR.DIY is vying for a piece of the market dominated by Massmart-owned Builders Warehouse and Express and Cashbuild. Picture: Pexels/

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Malaysian do-it-yourself and home improvement company MR.DIY says it wants about a fifth of its products to either be sourced or manufactured by South Africans as it accelerates its expansion plans in the local market it entered about a year ago.

The value retailer is vying for a piece of the market dominated by Massmart-owned Builders Warehouse and Express and Cashbuild, among other competitors, said it sources 12% of its local range in the country and plans to boost it. The retailer said it works with 46 suppliers across 11 departments as it continues to create opportunities for South Africans.

“We want local suppliers in every category across MR.DIY. From a local sourcing perspective, there is no limitation. There is meaningful room to increase our range and we are always open to finding quality products locally,” said MR.DIY procurement specialist Khumo Mabe.

MR.DIY imports manager Lara-lee De Jager said these partnerships enforce the retailer’s commitment to job creation in a country where unemployment keeps shooting through the roof. Stats SA announced on Wednesday that the unemployment rate rose to 33.6% in the second quarter of 2026.

“MR.DIY has created job opportunities for over 150 South Africans across our retail stores, head office and warehouse operations, with the vast majority in full-time positions. As we expand our footprint with upcoming new store launches, we continue to drive direct local recruitment while also supporting indirect job stability across our South African suppliers and partner network,” said MR.DIY HR manager Verity Lester.

MR.DIY has seven stores across the country and plans to double the number by the end of the next financial year, it said.

The company is set to expand its footprint in KwaZulu-Natal, where it will launch a store at Saxony Westwood at the weekend. It has also planned for the launch of its first Mpumalanga store for August 19.

“We are widening our footprint and working towards becoming a household name across the country,” said De Jager.