Companies

RCL Foods expects earnings slump as sugar and pet food falter

Group forecasts HEPS decline of up to 35% as imports and disruptions weigh

2 min read
Noxolo Majavu

Noxolo Majavu

Property Writer

RCL Foods says it will withdraw its court case after it reached an agreement with the business rescue practitioners to tweak Tongaat Hulett's revised rescue plan.
The imports contributed to a 10.3% decline in industry local-market volumes, forcing more sugar into the lower-priced export market. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

Story audio is generated using AI

RCL Foods expects a sharp drop in earnings for the year to end-June, with its sugar and pet food businesses bearing the brunt of softer trading conditions.

The weaker performance was “largely due to a significant decline in profitability” in its sugar business and associate Royal Eswatini Sugar, alongside a downturn in its pet food division, the company said in a trading statement on Monday.

The food producer said headline earnings per share (HEPS) from total operations are expected to fall 30%-35% from the previous year, while underlying HEPS, which excludes material one-off costs, is expected to fall 25%-30%.

Sugar came under pressure as a surge in deep-sea imports, amid a lack of effective tariff protection, eroded local market volumes and weighed on profitability, it said.

The imports contributed to a 10.3% drop in industry local-market volumes, forcing more sugar into the lower-priced export market. International raw sugar prices fell 22.6% on average, while a stronger rand further reduced export realisations.

The group said the gap between local and export prices averaged about R7,000 a tonne, highlighting the pressure created by having to sell more product into export markets.

“An effective tariff is crucial for the sustainability of the sugar industry,” the group said, adding the tariff matter remained unresolved with the International Trade Administration Commission.

Pet food was also under pressure after food-safety-related production disruptions constrained supply and resulted in higher stock write-offs. Sales volumes fell 20.5% from the comparative period.

The group’s Sunshine business was further hit by an impairment of goodwill and brands after profitability fell as the business struggled to recover volumes following the labour disruption at its Durban factory in December 2024.

Its culinary and baking segment provided some support, delivering “good performances” despite volume pressure across most product categories.

RCL Foods is due to release its full-year results on August 31.

Business Day


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

MINENHLE NZIMANDE | Judges under AI scrutiny

2

RCL Foods expects earnings slump as sugar and pet food falter

3

EMMA KAYE | The only consumer category still growing in cash-strapped SA

4

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO | Clement Manyathela’s hate radio stereotypes Nigerians

5

MICHAEL MORRIS | History, hope and reform echo in Rudd House memories

Related Articles