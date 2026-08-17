STOCKWATCH | Stadio trades at a premium as investors bet on growth

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Almost a decade after its listing on the JSE, Stadio Holdings is commanding a higher valuation on its earnings than its much larger listed education rival, Advtech.

Stadio, which was unbundled from the now-delisted education group Curro Holdings and listed in October 2017, now trades at about 32.65 times its earnings, compared with about 19.6 times for Advtech. Investors are therefore paying considerably more for each rand of Stadio’s earnings than they are for a rand of Advtech’s earnings.

According to Iress data, Stadio’s market valuation has almost tripled since listing, taking its market capitalisation to R10.6bn with a share price of R12.57 by Friday’s close. At R25.35bn, Advtech’s market capitalisation is more than double that of Stadio’s.

(Dorothy Kgosi)

While the difference in how investors are pricing the education giants is striking because Advtech is a much larger company with a longer presence on the bourse, Stadio’s premium valuation does not necessarily mean that investors consider it a better company than Advtech.

The higher price-to-earnings ratio shows that investors have confidence in the company and expect stronger earnings growth in the future and are therefore prepared to pay more.

That raises questions about whether Stadio can continue delivering the growth needed to support the premium built into its share price. However, the group’s latest voluntary trading statement suggests earnings are still moving in the right direction.

For the six months to end-June, Stadio expects earnings per share (EPS) to increase by 11.5%-19.2%, while headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to rise 12.1%-19.8% to 23.2c-24.8c, it said on Friday. Core HEPS, which the group uses to measure underlying performance, are expected to increase 14.5%-22.2%.

The company will publish its interim results on August 28.

Stadio’s valuation today is a significant change from where the company started on the JSE. The business has also changed.

Stadio listed with just 840 students, but by December 2025 that number had grown to 53,303 as the group expanded its campuses, qualifications, and distance-learning operations.

It has also become a larger and more profitable business. Revenue increased from R815m in 2019 to R1.84bn in 2025, while core headline earnings per share rose from 10.8c to 38.5c over the same period, according to its latest annual report.

The group now operates through Stadio Higher Education, Milpark Education and Afda. It has more than 100 accredited qualifications and is targeting 80,000 students by 2030, with a longer-term ambition of more than 100,000 students.

The expansion is important considering the valuation investors have placed on the company, as it shows that the high P/E ratio (32.65) is effectively a bet on the future. If earnings grow strongly, today’s high valuation can become easier to justify as the company makes more profit.

Stadio’s recent performance provides some context for the market’s expectations. Its core HEPS have grown substantially since 2019, while its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) margin has also improved.

The group recently reported growth in student numbers and said it will fulfil its prelisting statement promise of 56,000 students in 2026.

In a voluntary business update in June , CEO Chris Vorster said overall growth in student numbers of 9% for the first half was satisfactory considering the challenging South African landscape.

The group’s higher education unit saw “outstanding growth” of more than 18%, with the Durbanville campus exceeding 1,300 students and the Centurion campus exceeding 2,300 students.

Distance-learning student numbers rose 8% to 47,750 as of June, while contact-learning enrolments were up 15% at 8,104, it said.

But the comparison with Advtech shows investors are already placing a relatively high value on that growth.

Advtech has a lower P/E ratio even while producing significantly higher earnings per share and having a market value more than twice that of Stadio. It also offers investors a higher dividend yield, making the two stocks different propositions for shareholders.

Stadio has invested in expansion and infrastructure rather than returning all its profits to shareholders. Its investments include the new Durbanville comprehensive campus, whose first phase opened in January. The company has also used some of its cash to buy back shares while continuing to increase its dividend.

Advtech is not standing still either, and its numbers explain why the market still backs it heavily. For the year to end-December the group posted revenue of R9.3bn, up almost 10%, and crossed the R2bn mark in operating profit for the first time in its history. Both EPS and HEPS rose 17%, and the group lifted its shareholder payout to 118c per share, up from 101c in the prior year.

Unlike Stadio, which operates purely in higher education, Advtech runs a much broader business spanning preprimary, primary and secondary schools, tertiary education, and a resourcing division, with operations spread across the continent with brands like Crawford and Rosebank International. The scale and diversification built up since 1978 make it a low-risk company for investors.

Whether Stadio can keep up the pace remains to be seen.

Business Day