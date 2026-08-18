Absa’s digital users rise 14% as it pushes technology adoption

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Absa’s retail banking unit continues to push digital adoption of its platforms, recording a 14% increase in users for its technology-backed channels.

The bank, like others in the industry, has invested large sums to give its operations a more digital flavour after having largely been seen as a laggard in this regard.

While banks and the broader financial services industry invariably spend the most on IT among the country’s large corporates, many systems have become outdated and in need of updates.

The biggest banks have had to retrofit new systems onto the old, with varying levels of success. This is not only one bank’s problem. The industry has to invest as a collective in upgrading the system.

For SA’s fourth largest bank, the strategy is to establish “digital as the primary channel for customer engagement and acquisition and optimise the distribution network to align with evolving customer preferences”.

The bank tracks digital adoption rates in its personal and private banking unit, noting its active digital customer base grew 14% year on year in the six months to end-June to 5.4-million.

Of this, South Africa grew by 10%, while other African regions grew 21%, “driven by digital onboarding improvements, enhanced app capabilities, targeted campaigns and ecosystem partnerships”.

The group introduced a new pan-African operating model as the next phase in the evolution of its organisational design.

“The revised model is founded on two primary dimensions: geography and customer and is intended to enhance strategic focus, strengthen management accountability, and improve client outcomes through greater operational efficiency and the increased utilisation of technology and data,” the bank said.

The group’s retail division has expanded its digital servicing capabilities through banking app enhancements, including instant loans, promise-to-pay, instant savings, enhanced international payments and bill payments, supporting higher digital sales, customer self-service and engagement.

Overall IT-related costs rose 7% in the period to R8.779bn, broken into a number of segments.

Direct IT costs increased by 6% to R3.8bn, mainly reflecting continuing investment into digital capabilities including cybersecurity, cloud and data, which were partially offset by optimisation of infrastructure costs.

The bank admitted it experienced “elevated levels of digital fraud”, justifying increased spending on cyber defences.

The 2026 “Anti-Fraud Technology Benchmarking Report” from the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, which includes input from Sub-Saharan Africa, recently found AI‑driven fraud schemes most cited as having increased significantly over the past two years were deepfake social engineering at 44%, as well as consumer fraud and scams at 38%.

According to the report, South Africans are increasingly being targeted by AI-generated fraudsters who sound like bank employees.

However, many local banks are struggling with legacy tech, slow change processes, limited data visibility, and a risk that is growing faster than their response.

The second-largest cost driver for Absa’s IT effort is staff. The bank, which has been on a hiring spree since Kenny Fihla took the reins in mid-2025, saw its IT staff expense line rising 12% to R2.459bn.

Amortisation of intangible assets and depreciation of IT equipment fell 5% to R1.722bn, while “other” IT costs came in 33% higher at R798m.

In the past year, the bank has signed a number of deals to beef up its digital offering.

In October 2025, Absa announced a partnership with payments infrastructure provider Ripple to provide digital asset custody services to its customers in SA.

In June, Absa said it had signed a new deal with Salesforce to expand its capability.

All this will be done through the bank’s AI chat agent, Abby, which operates on the Absa banking app and website, allowing customers to navigate the platforms through chat interactions as opposed to clicking through pages on the interface.

Business Day