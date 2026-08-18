R281m of MTN’s capex budget earmarked for Mpumalanga

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

MTN will spend R281m in Mpumalanga this year to strengthen network capacity, expand connectivity and enhance service resilience in the province.

MTN South Africa deputy CEO Yolanda Cuba made the announcement on the latest stop of her countrywide tour.

The company invests billions of rand in capital expenditure locally every year, usually to build, update and maintain its network infrastructure across South Africa.

The country’s second-largest mobile operator announced the investment during a meeting between MTN South Africa’s executives, led by Cuba, and various stakeholders, including the University of Mpumalanga.

For the full year to end-December the group spent R8.4bn, compared with R9.4bn in 2024, on its network in South Africa, including leases. At a group level, MTN has guided that its capital expenditure, excluding leases, for the 2026 financial year will be R39.1bn-R48.6bn, based on revenue growth guidance of “at least high teens” (15%-19%) and capex intensity of 15%-18%.

In March, MTN South Africa committed to spending almost R22bn in the next three years on capital infrastructure locally as part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s drive to attract investment to the country.

For the year to end March, rival Vodacom spent R11.87bn on its network in South Africa, which is expected to reach R12bn in the 2027 financial year.

Cuba visited Limpopo in early August, announcing that MTN would be spending R332m in that province in the financial year.

In July, the company said it had set aside R150m to expand and modernise its network infrastructure in the province, with a focus on improving 4G and 5G coverage.

In May MTN said it would spend R480m to boost connectivity in the Free State and Northern Cape this year.

Business Day