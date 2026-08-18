How South African start-up Jem HR secured R136m to scale AI capability

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Jem HR says it has more than 250,000 users across more than 200 companies. Picture:

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Human resources tech platform Jem HR has raised R136m in new funding to expand its business and invest in AI capability.

On Tuesday, the company said it had closed a Series A funding round, raising $8.4m (R135.96m). The capital raise was led by fintech investor Quona Capital, with participation from University Tech Fund, E4E and a group of prominent angel investors, including former Old Mutual CEO Iain Williamson.

Jem HR is a specialist human resources firm offering WhatsApp-based HR and employee benefit platforms for deskless workers.

The platform has more than 250,000 users across more than 200 companies, digitising payroll, leave management, time sheets and earned wage access.

Its corporate clients include Servest, Bidvest, McDonald’s, KFC, Seattle Coffee and Bootleggers.

The company said it has grown revenue by more than 120% over the past year, “as South African employers seek simpler ways to connect with, manage and support frontline workforces that do not operate from traditional desks”.

Jem HR has previously raised more than $3.4m from backers, including E4E, LoftyInc Capital, Creator Ventures, Musha Ventures, Launch Africa, Harambeans Prosperity Fund and other individual investors involved in HR, fintech, and technology.

In October 2025, the company announced a R60m preseries A funding round to scale up its operations beyond Southern Africa. The capital raise included equity funding led by Old Mutual subsidiary NEXT176 and a R30m private debt facility.

‘One platform, built on WhatsApp’

“Many employers still run their workforces on a patchwork of legacy systems, from earned-wage-access point solutions to workforce communication tools. Jem replaces that patchwork with one platform, built on WhatsApp. We designed it to be engaging and to work for the realities of deskless workforces,” said co-founder and CEO Simon Ellis.

Lead investor Quona said it backs companies that own a relationship with an underserved population and use it to “deliver financial services responsibly”.

Jem satifies both requirements.

According to Johan Bosini, venture partner at Quona Capital: “Jem’s WhatsApp-native platform is quickly becoming the most important infrastructure through which employers communicate with, manage and reward their workforces.”

He said this creates “the foundation for Jem to deliver a wider range of relevant services, including future payroll integration tools, mobile connectivity, insurance and other employee benefits to a user group that is largely inaccessible by traditional financial services”.

“The company has grown rapidly while maintaining exceptional retention, demonstrating that the platform is solving a meaningful and recurring problem,” he said.

Business Day