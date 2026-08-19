Senior leadership begins where the obvious answers end

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The UCT GSB Executive MBA programme is designed for experienced leaders who need to operate beyond the boundaries of a function or discipline.

Many senior leaders build their careers by becoming exceptionally good at a discipline, function or industry. But as responsibility grows, the problems change.

The questions that reach an executive’s desk are rarely confined to one area. A strategic decision may also carry implications for people, capital, regulation, technology and reputation.

At this level, there is often no single technically correct answer.

Expertise still matters. Experience matters too. But senior leadership increasingly depends on the ability to read a situation well: to see how different parts of an organisation interact, to recognise which assumptions are shaping a decision, and to act when the evidence is incomplete or competing interests cannot all be satisfied.

Complexity changes the leadership equation

For leaders working across African markets, this is hardly theoretical. They often operate in environments where the systems around them do not move at the same speed.

Technology may advance faster than infrastructure. Regulation may lag behind innovation. Global business models can encounter very different institutional, social and market realities.

That makes context difficult to treat as a footnote.

It also means that leadership capability developed in African environments has wider relevance. The ability to work with uncertainty, adapt without losing strategic direction and make sound decisions without perfect information is hardly unique to Africa. It is becoming central to leadership everywhere.

This is also the premise behind the University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business (UCT GSB) Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA).

The programme is designed for experienced leaders who have already accumulated significant management knowledge and responsibility, but who now need to operate beyond the boundaries of a function or discipline.

Its emphasis is not simply on adding more tools. It is on strengthening conceptual capacity: helping leaders examine complex problems from different angles, test their assumptions and connect ideas that are too easily considered in isolation.

The people around the table are part of that process. More than half of executives entering the programme are managing directors, chairs, board members or hold key C-suite roles.

Participants therefore bring substantial leadership experience of their own, along with live organisational challenges from different sectors and markets.

Experience is valuable, but it can also reinforce established ways of thinking. Approaches that contributed to success in the past may not be the ones a leader needs for the challenges ahead.

One of the purposes of a strong EMBA is to create enough distance, challenge and perspective for experienced executives to reconsider how they think; not simply confirm what they already know.

The real test is what leaders do next

Recent international rankings suggest this approach also stands up against global benchmarks. In 2026, the UCT GSB EMBA was ranked first in Africa and the Middle East in the QS Global Executive MBA Rankings and sixth globally in CEO Magazine’s Global EMBA Rankings.

But the more important test comes afterwards.

The value of an EMBA is not simply whether an executive leaves knowing more. It is whether they return to their organisation able to notice what they previously missed, question assumptions they once took for granted, and make better decisions when there is no obvious answer.

This article was sponsored by UCT.