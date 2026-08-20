CMH bosses, families cash in on R745m in property deal with group

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Combined Motor Holdings CEO Jebb McIntosh. The transaction comes as CMH looks to deploy cash it says is surplus to its operational needs. Picture: Tebogo Letsie

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Combined Motor Holdings (CMH) executives ― including CEO Jebb McIntosh, CFO Stuart Jackson and the group’s subsidiary First Car Rental CEO Bruce Barritt and their families ― are set to cash in on about R745m in a deal that will see the motor group take ownership of 13 properties it already rents from these leaders.

The transaction signed on Monday involves properties owned through companies and partnerships linked to McIntosh, Jackson and Barritt and their family trusts. Because the sellers are linked to CMH directors, the deal is classified as a Category 2 related transaction under the JSE listings requirements and is still subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting.

The properties involved are in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. According to CMH, they were initially valued at R780m in April, but later an agreement was reached for a 4.5% discount.

The group said the properties, which generated about R87m in gross rental income in the 12 months before the valuation, are leased to the car dealer on an arm’s-length basis, with tenants responsible for rates, insurance and repairs.

The transaction comes as CMH looks to deploy cash it says is surplus to its operational needs. When the 2026 financial year ended in February, the group had R1.145bn in cash resources, up 20% from the previous year. HEPS increased 33% during the year.

In CMH’s latest annual report, McIntosh said shareholders and analysts had for years questioned its “lazy balance sheet” and called for excess cash to be returned through a special dividend or a share buyback programme.

The group attempted to return some of the cash through a buyback in December 2025, offering to repurchase up to 15% of shareholders’ holdings at R35.50 a share. However, the offer only returned R192m against a possible R400m after about half of the shareholders participated.

This left CMH with cash still surplus to its needs. The new property transaction will use part of that cash. CMH said it will borrow about R350m, or 47%, of the purchase price with the balance funded through existing cash reserves.

Buying the property means the group will no longer be renting and interest earned on its cash will fall, while interest expenses will increase as the group uses cash and takes on debt, it said, adding that it expects the loan to be paid back in full in four years.

The rental arrangement was already disclosed as a party-related matter in the group’s annual report.

CMH paid R82.5m in short-term lease charges during the 2026 financial year for being owned directly or indirectly by several of its directors. According to the report, the lease can be terminated by either party on 12 months’ notice, while rentals are revised periodically based on independent valuations.

McIntosh, Jackson and Barritt are CMH’s largest shareholders. The company’s filings show the three directors together hold about 27.5-million shares, nearly 40% of CMH’s issued stock, with McIntosh, who has been a board member since 1976, accounting for 22.16-million shares alone, all held indirectly through related entities.

Neither McIntosh nor Jackson, who have been in their respective positions since 1987, hold share appreciation rights at the company, according to the annual report. The remuneration report says that their existing shareholding already “aligns them with shareholder interest”.

Business Day