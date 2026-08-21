Conlog advances South Africa’s water metering infrastructure

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Premier Thami Ntuli with Conlog leadership during the opening of a new facility supporting local metrology and water-meter verification.

Conlog officially opened its water meter verification laboratory on July 20 2026, following several months of operation since December 2025.

The milestone reflects a significant investment in local testing infrastructure and reinforces the company’s commitment to quality, innovation and locally developed utility solutions.

The laboratory was established to provide testing and verification of water meters in accordance with applicable national standards.

By expanding its in-house verification capabilities, Conlog can reduce its reliance on external facilities, improve turnaround times and gain greater control over product testing, validation and quality assurance.

This has direct implications for municipalities, utilities and other customers that depend on accurate metering to manage water consumption, protect revenue and improve accountability.

The laboratory also gives customers greater confidence that Conlog’s water meters have been assessed in line with South Africa’s legal metrology requirements and relevant regulatory standards.

Building local testing capacity

Developing the facility was a multi-year undertaking involving engineering, quality assurance, operations, facilities, procurement, project management and executive leadership.

Conlog designed and equipped the laboratory, developed compliant testing procedures and quality-management systems, trained personnel and completed the rigorous assessment processes required for South African National Accreditation System (SANAS) accreditation.

Among the project’s key milestones were the construction and commissioning of the facility, the procurement, manufacture and calibration of specialised test equipment, and the successful completion of SANAS assessments.

The result is an advanced laboratory with automated testing capabilities designed to help operators work faster and with greater accuracy.

From verification to greater confidence

The official opening brought together government, industry and Conlog stakeholders to recognise the teams behind the project and demonstrate the facility’s broader significance.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli officiated at the event in recognition of the laboratory’s contribution to local economic development, skills advancement and technological innovation.

The programme included leadership presentations, an address by the premier, a guided tour and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting.

During his address, Ntuli commended Conlog’s investment in advanced technology and highlighted the importance of collaboration between government and industry in strengthening infrastructure and driving economic growth.

During the visit, guests toured Conlog’s manufacturing operations and the new lab. Particular interest was shown in the automated testing systems and the strong representation of women across the company’s manufacturing lines.

Conlog also showcased its electricity and water metering solutions, prepayment technology, local manufacturing capabilities and quality-assurance processes.

Investing in skills and utility innovation

For Conlog, the laboratory is more than a new facility. It is an investment in specialist skills, local engineering capability and the future of utility infrastructure.

Engineers and technicians will gain exposure to advanced metrology technologies, while research and development teams will benefit from performance data that can inform future products and solutions.

As African utilities face growing pressure to reduce water losses, improve revenue protection and manage resources more sustainably, reliable metering will remain central to the response.

Conlog’s new lab positions the company to support that need through locally developed capability, stronger quality assurance and faster access to verification services.

This article was sponsored by Conlog.