JPMorgan veteran Andre Ross to lead Citi in South Africa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Andre Ross joins Citi’s ranks as chief country officer and head of banking for South Africa. Picture: REUTERS

Story audio is generated using AI

Citi, the largest international bank operating in South Africa, has tapped Andre Ross from rival JPMorgan to lead its business in Africa’s largest economy.

Ross joins Citi’s ranks as chief country officer and head of banking for South Africa, ending his near 10-year stint at JPMorgan, America’s largest lender.

“Last year marked 30 years of the modern Citi South Africa franchise, yet Citi’s history in — and contribution to — South Africa’s financial ecosystem and communities stretches back more than a century,” Ross wrote on his LinkedIn account.

“Those who know me well will have heard me say that I am a South African before I am a banker. For me, that means that my conviction to contribute to building our country and its society comes first. I am therefore deeply honoured by the opportunity to join this leading global financial institution and excited by what lies ahead.

“I look forward to partnering with my colleagues and stakeholders to bring the very best of Citi to our clients; to deepen the connectivity between South Africa and global markets; and to play our part in supporting the continued growth and development of this beautiful country.”

Citi first established a presence in South Africa in 1920 but exited the country before making a return in 1995, after the democratic breakthrough.

The lender has since established itself as the largest foreign bank in the country by assets, eclipsing its familiar foes, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs.

Foreign corporate and investment banking has not had it easy building scale in South Africa, faced with formidable domestic champions.

South Africa’s corporate banking is dominated by domestic players, chief among them Standard Bank, whose corporate and investment banking franchise is powered by an asset book of R1.5-trillion — miles ahead of its nearest rival.

Absa, Rand Merchant Bank, Nedbank, and Investec are also significant players in high finance circles. It is Absa that has upped the ante, recruiting some of the best talent available as it looks to grow its value proposition to clients across Africa.

Investec and Nedbank are also significant players in the sector.

French multinational BNP Paribas in 2024 wound down its corporate and investment banking services in South Africa, ending its 12-year presence in the country.

The Reserve Bank granted BNP, the eurozone’s biggest bank, permission in 2012 to set up a branch in South Africa.

British multinational bank HSBC last year became the latest offshore banking giant to exit South Africa, selling its assets to FirstRand and Absa.

Those who have the scale to compete have been beefing up their ranks with new talent. Deutsche Bank last month named Danelee Masia as its next chief country officer in South Africa.

Bank of America appointed Simbah Mutasa as head of investment banking for Africa this month, expanding his responsibilities after successfully leading its South African investment banking business.

Business Day