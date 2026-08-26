MTN refreshes airtime lending business

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MTN has revived efforts to grow its airtime lending business in South Africa, having made a decision to scale back the offering in favour of customers who recharge with cash.

This is one in a number of strategies that the country’s second largest mobile operator has put in place to grow its local operation, particularly around prepaid.

South Africa’s largest mobile operators have experienced pressure in their prepaid efforts in recent years as consumers came under strain in the economic downturn. They have also had to deal with increased competition from Telkom, the country’s fastest-growing mobile business, as well non-telecom players such as Capitec and FNB.

(Dorothy Kgosi)

Even then, airtime advance has become a big contributor to revenue from South Africa’s financial services for mobile providers and a way to make prepaid offerings more attractive. With this arrangement, mobile operators advance small amounts of airtime to customers with little to no credit balance, repayable when customers recharge accounts.

An estimated 48% of airtime top-ups for Vodacom are through such advances, while MTN had been as high as 42% at a time. At its height, MTN was extending up to R800m a month in airtime advances.

However, the business ran into trouble when about half of its customers reneged on their repayments. As such, the company has sought to “clean up” these customers to ensure that such amounts are only given to those that have a high propensity to service their loans.

Having started the process in the first half of 2026, the company has seen a dip in revenue, saying it is trading “short-term revenue for a healthier base”.

During an investor presentation, after the release of MTN’s half-year earnings report to June 2026, MTN South Africa boss Ferdi Moolman said he was happy with the progress, with efforts to ramp up lending activity again.

“We’ve done a lot of work on XtraTime. We feel at this particular point in time that we’ve reached a level where we are comfortable to start pushing XtraTime into the market again,” he said.

“We’ve started doing this. Of course, the concern is we must do it in a very responsible manner; we can’t just go out there and push XtraTime. We could end up in a similar situation where we were perhaps penetrating too deep and also penetrating in the wrong part of the market. But it’s substantial and it has a direct impact on revenue, whether it’s voice or data, it just has an immediate direct impact on it.”

MTN South Africa’s in-month repayment rates have improved from about 50% in October 2025 to 70% now, resulting in “materially lower outstanding balances and a stronger quality subscriber base”.

The quantum of MTN’s airtime advances has also come down to R400m-R500m.

This comes as the group reported service revenue increased 9.7% to R115.3bn on a reported basis and by 17.5% in constant currency for the period. Data revenue increased 21.0% to R57.6bn and fintech revenue by 1.4% to R14.9bn, both on a reported basis.

Service revenue for MTN South Africa increased 1.5% to R21.94bn with eanings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda), before one-off items, declining 7.6% to R8.5bn.

In terms of guidance, MTN South Africa is targeting “low-to-mid-single digit growth” with an ebitda margin of 35%–37%.