Rainbow shifts focus to growth

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Rainbow Chicken has moved beyond its turnaround phase and is now focusing on growing the business. Picture: 123RF/MONTICELLO

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Rainbow Chicken has moved beyond its turnaround phase and is now focusing on growing the business, with expansion in Africa, higher-value products and selected growth opportunities forming part of its next phase.

The poultry producer, which was unbundled from RCL Foods and listed on the JSE in June 2024, said its turnaround had established a stronger operating foundation.

Rainbow’s results for the year ended June showed the financial effects of that foundation, with revenue rising 7.7% to R17.1bn and headline earnings increasing 131.4% to R1.35bn. Cash and cash equivalents increased to R2.4bn from R1.8bn.

The group declared a 45c final dividend and a 75c special dividend for the year, which, with the interim dividend of 15c, took the total distribution to 135c a share.

The focus is now on extracting further value from that foundation rather than continuing to focus on the measures that were required to restore the business.

“Rainbow understands the challenges in its operating environment and will therefore maintain its emphasis on the basics and prioritise the factors within its control,” it said.

“This includes farming and processing performance, diligent cost management, and price realisation by optimising the customer, product and channel mix.”

The company, one of South Africa’s largest and oldest poultry producers, sells about 390,000 tonnes of chicken and a million tonnes of animal feed a year. Its operations cover the poultry production value chain as well as animal feed manufacturing.

The move towards growth follows a period in which Rainbow focused on improving its operations and financial position. In its latest results, the company said it had continued to deliver operational improvements across the value chain.

The chicken division remains at the centre of the business. Annual revenue increased 7.6% to R15bn, while operating profit rose to R1.34bn from R434.5m.

Rainbow attributed the improvement to firmer pricing, a more strategic product mix, improved agricultural and operational performance and lower commodity feed costs. Improvements in farming measures, including average daily gains, mortality rates and feed conversion ratios, also supported the division’s performance.

The Animal Feed division is also part of the growth strategy. Rainbow said the division’s strong results were supported by increased external sales, a focus on key customers and higher-margin volumes.

Africa is one of the areas Rainbow has identified for further expansion. The company said the African Continental Free Trade Area was creating greater scope for trade between African countries and opportunities to develop longer-term relationships in high-growth markets.

However, it said expanding exports would depend on disease control, veterinary certification, market-access negotiations and reliable logistics.

Rainbow said it would continue investing in the operational base of the business. Capital expenditure during the year included spending on biosecurity infrastructure, hatchery improvements, information technology separation and projects aimed at improving power and water security.

The company also remains focused on the risks facing the poultry industry.

Avian influenza remains a big industry risk, though Rainbow said it had prevented major outbreaks during the year through strengthened biosecurity, surveillance and response measures.

Strained consumer wallets are another challenge that is expected to persist. Rainbow said rising living costs and lower disposable income had affected purchasing behaviour, with some households cutting back on animal protein despite chicken remaining the most affordable animal protein source.

Rainbow’s share price closed 3.88% higher at R6.43 on Friday, taking its year-to-date gain to 31.76%.

Business Day