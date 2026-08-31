Sport Business Forum brings the industry’s biggest decision-makers into one room

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From left to right: Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung, AmaZulu club president Sandile Zungu, Nozipho Jafta from SASCOC, SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao Yele and Sgwili Gumede.

Sport in Africa has never been short of passion. What it has historically lacked is a single room where that passion is treated as an industry — where broadcasters, sponsors, federations, government and club executives sit down not to talk about sport, but to talk about the business of sport.

That room exists. It’s called the Sport Business Forum, and on October 14 and 15, it opens for its second edition at the Wanderers Club, Johannesburg — bigger, broader and, delegates are being told, considerably harder to get into.

A wider table

The first Sport Business Forum proved there was an appetite for this conversation. This year’s edition is built to answer a bigger question: what happens when the people who actually move South African sport’s money — government, broadcasters, federations, brands and clubs — are in the same room at the same time?

The 2026 speaker line-up reflects that ambition. Confirmed participants include senior national and provincial government leaders from sport, arts and culture and tourism.

Andrea Quaye, Heineken marketing director with Jessica Motaung. (Sport Business Forum)

They also include leadership from the top sports codes like football, rugby, cricket, multisport netball community, and senior business leadership from sport and other investors, and ad sports agencies and stakeholders.

One room spanning policy, federation strategy, broadcast economics and brand investment in a way South African sport has rarely assembled before.

That breadth is the point. Sponsorship decisions, broadcast rights negotiations and federation strategy don’t happen in silos — they happen in the gaps between government policy, brand appetite and club ambition. #SBF26 is built around those gaps.

The conversations get sharper

More voices in the room also mean the questions get harder to dodge. Where does public investment in sport actually deliver returns? What is South African sport rights inventory really worth in a market being reshaped by streaming?

How does a brand justify sponsorship spend to a board that wants numbers, not nostalgia? What does a federation need from government and from commercial partners to compete globally?

These aren’t panel-discussion abstractions, they are the exact questions currently sitting on the desks of the people who will be in the room — which is precisely why the room matters, and why the seats in it are limited.

Why the cap matters

Unlike sport industry gatherings that measure success by attendance numbers, the Sport Business Forum has deliberately held its delegate cap at 400.

That’s a strategic choice, not a venue constraint. The organisers’ logic is straightforward: a room of 400 with the right people in it produces more business than a room of 4,000 with the wrong ones.

It also means demand consistently outpaces supply. Delegates who attended the first edition have already been in touch about 2026 — some before this year’s programme was even finalised.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and Sgwili Gumede. (Sport Business Forum)

With two national government departments, a provincial premiership, two major federations, a global brewing brand and one of the country’s most commercially significant football clubs now on the confirmed programme, that early interest is only expected to intensify.

For anyone whose role touches sponsorship, broadcast, federation strategy or sports marketing in South Africa, the calculation is simple: 400 seats, two days, and a line-up that won’t be repeated.

The gatherings that define an industry are rarely the biggest ones — they’re the ones where the right people happened to be in the same room when the important conversations were being had.

The details

The Sport Business Forum 2026 takes place on October 14 and 15 at Wanderers Club, Johannesburg.

Standard delegate packages are priced at R5,999, with VIP access — including premium networking and speaker access — available at R8,999.

Both tiers are capped, and organisers confirm that early registration from the 2025 delegate base has already begun narrowing the remaining inventory.

With 50 days on the clock, the only real question left for South African sport’s decision-makers is not whether this conversation is worth having — it’s whether they’ll be in the room when it happens.

Registration and full programme details are available on the Sport Boardroom website. You can also register here to book your seat.

This article was sponsored by Sport Business Forum.