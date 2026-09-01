Bidvest to build second LPG terminal at Richards Bay as demand grows

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Bidvest is planning a second liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) terminal at the Port of Richards Bay, with customers already committed to taking capacity at the facility.

The project forms part of R2.5bn in approved capital expenditure for Bidvest’s freight division. CEO Mpumi Madisa told Business Day on Monday R1.6bn of the investment would go towards the LPG terminal, which is expected to start operating in the 2029 financial year.

Construction is expected to take about two years.

Madisa said Bidvest was seeing increased demand for LPG in South Africa and had already secured a customer for the new terminal, with several customers expected to take up capacity.

She declined to identify the customers, saying Bidvest would provide details closer to commissioning, including the expected returns, payment period and cash flows.

The remaining investment is going towards additional grain and fuel capacity at the Port of Durban. About R200m will be spent on additional silos and about R300m on fuel-tank capacity, Madisa said.

(Dorothy Kgosi)

The investment comes as Bidvest’s existing terminal operations recorded higher volumes. Freight trading profit rose 10.3% to R2.3bn in the year ended June, while bulk commodity volumes handled through its terminals increased 8.9%.

Rail remains a constraint on the business, with too much grain and bulk fuel still being moved by road, Madisa said, adding that more progress on rail reforms will be a “game changer” for the company.

Eleven private rail operators were appointed last year under reforms to open the freight rail network to private operators, with six expected to start operating next year.

Bidvest’s revenue rose 2.9% to R130.3bn in the year ended June while trading profit increased 8.4% to R13.1bn. Continuing operations HEPS rose 6% to 1,864.2c.

Cash generated from operations increased 16.9% to R17.2bn and free cash flow rose 26.9% to R12.5bn.

The company sold part of its stake in pharmaceutical group Adcock Ingram after year-end, reducing its holding from 64.3% to 51%. The proceeds were used to repay debt.

Madisa said Bidvest was comfortable retaining the 51% stake.

The group is negotiating with potential buyers for Bidvest Bank after the proposed sale to Access Bank failed to secure the necessary regulatory approvals before the long-stop date.

Madisa said Bidvest had returned to parties that had expressed interest during the initial sale process and was negotiating with several potential buyers. The discussions are at a sensitive stage, she said, adding that the company will disclose the buyer and terms of the transaction once an agreement has been reached and the necessary regulatory approvals secured.

The company said South African industrial demand remained muted though it is seeing increased activity in some areas. Madisa said spending by Eskom on maintenance and metering systems had started to feed through to the group, while its freight business was benefiting from robust bulk grain and mineral volumes.

Travel and tourism volumes, which were affected by uncertainty about the conflict in the Middle East, have also since normalised, Madisa said. “The main risk to the freight outlook is the impact of El Niño on agricultural volumes and pricing.”

Business Day