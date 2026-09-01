PODCAST | The new frontier of bank fraud and scams

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The intersection of AI, cybersecurity and financial crime is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by James Saunders, co-founder and chief technology officer at anti-money laundering (AML) platform RelyComply.

The conversation highlights how artificial intelligence is drastically reshaping the tactics used by fraudsters and the compliance strategies required by financial institutions.

According to Saunders, banking fraud is categorised into stealing directly from the institutions, which is rare, and stealing from customers.

He says customer fraud accounts for about 98% of incidents, primarily driven by account takeovers and authorised push payment fraud, such as romance and impersonation scams.

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In a world of rapid technology development, AI has made cybercrime asymmetrical and highly scalable by drastically lowering the cost of executing scams.

Criminals use AI to create highly convincing deepfakes and synthetic identities that can bypass standard verification checks.

The industry has seen a rise in automated scam call centres and fully autonomous fraud bots capable of executing complex financial crimes without human intervention.

Saunders details the AML threat landscape, ways in which banks are vulnerable currently, the impact of AI on scams, and how regulators are responding to increased threats.

While traditional banks prioritise stringent security, the broader financial ecosystem, including digital wallets, remittance companies and payment aggregators, often has weaker defences.

This creates systemic vulnerabilities that criminals aggressively target to move stolen funds.

Producer: Demi Buzo

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts production.

Business Day