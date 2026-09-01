RCL Foods flags sugar imports and pet food recovery as risks to earnings rebound

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The sugar crisis takes a bite in RCL profit as the R24bn industry grapples with a surge in low-priced imports, falling global sugar prices and a stronger rand. Picture:

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RCL Foods has identified the recovery of its pet food business and the effect of sugar imports as the two biggest risks facing the food producer in the new financial year, after both businesses weighed on its performance in the year to end-June.

The group reported a 27.1% fall in underlying headline earnings from continuing operations for the 2026 financial year, with HEPS down 27.5%.

Underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) dropped 8.6% to R2.18bn due to weaker sugar and pet food results.

Revenue dropped by more than 4% and the group declared a total shareholder payout of 40c a share for the year, down from 60c in 2025.

RCL CEO Paul Cruickshank told Business Day the group was focused on recovering pet food production and understanding the remaining effect of sugar imports before the business can fully benefit from changes to sugar tariffs.

The pet food business was hit by the detection of salmonella in some dry pet food products, which resulted in production disruptions after a nationwide recall and stock write-offs.

According to industry data cited in a recent RCL fact sheet, the group’s market share declined across several of its pet food brands. For the 12 months to end-June, Canine Cuisine’s volume share fell to 45.4% from 53.2% a year ago, while Feline Cuisine dropped to 24.5%. Catmor fell to 43.9% from 56.9% and Bobtail dropped to 28.2%.

RCL’s immediate priority is to restore production while maintaining the safety of its products. Cruickshank said the group was being cautious about bringing products back to shelves after the recall.

The recovery is expected to take time as RCL works to rebuild volumes and regain market share.

Sugar imports

Sugar is another major issue facing the group. It said high volumes of deep-sea sugar imports displaced local-market sales and pushed more of its production into the lower-priced export market. The group said the gap between its average realised local and export selling prices was about R7,000 a tonne during the year, 51.9% lower than the local price.

International raw sugar prices also fell during the year, with the average price dropping 22.6% to about 15 US cents a pound.

Cruickshank said a higher tariff introduced in March should help reduce imports, but the full benefit would only become clear once the company sees how much imported sugar remains in the market.

He said RCL was not expecting the present level of imports to continue for the full 2027 financial year, though the group still needed to assess how much sugar had entered the market up to June and in July and August.

The sugar business also faces the effect of industrial action. Cruickshank said a strike affecting the sugar industry could have an impact in the first half of the new financial year.

“Those would be the only two biggest risks in the new financial year,” he said, referring to the sugar strike and the recovery of the pet food business.

Despite the pressure, RCL said operational improvements were already delivering benefits in some areas of the business.

The baking division posted improved results for the 2026 financial year, supported by manufacturing efficiencies and lower overhead costs. Bread, buns and rolls benefited from continuous improvement savings and disciplined pricing.

“Pieman’s delivered improved profitability through manufacturing and CI savings and innovation, despite fuel and meat cost pressures. Speciality delivered another pleasing result, despite volumes declining 2.6%, aided by operational efficiencies and growth into new categories,” it said.

Business Day