Optasia names former MTN Nigeria CEO Ikpoki to board

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Fintech company Optasia has appointed Michael Ibinabo Ikpoki and Michiel Jeroen Herkemij as nonexecutive directors.

Former MTN Nigeria CEO Michael Ibinabo Ikpoki and Dutch business person Michiel Jeroen Herkemij have been appointed nonexecutive directors of Optasia.

The appointments took effect on September 1, the JSE-listed fintech operator said in a statement.

Ikpoki and Herkemij will retire at the conclusion of the company’s next AGM and will stand for election by shareholders at that meeting, the company said.

Optasia describes itself as “an AI-enabled fintech platform that provides microfinancing solutions and airtime credit solutions”. In essence, the company is in the business of microlending across various platforms.

Ikpoki has three decades of experience in the African telecommunications sector, “spanning regulatory, commercial operations, executive leadership, and telecom advisory”. He spent 14 years with MTN, serving as CEO of MTN Ghana and MTN Nigeria.

A lawyer by training, he now leads Africa Context Advisory Partners. He also holds general management and executive qualifications from Harvard, London Business School and INSEAD.

Ikpoki serves as an independent nonexecutive director of Unilever Nigeria and chairs the boards of Amplitude Telecoms Africa and Onafriq Nigeria Payments.

Herkemij brings extensive international consumer, commercial and board experience, having served as CEO for Nigerian Breweries, Heineken Mexico and Carlsberg Europe.

He has previously served as a nonexecutive director of Jack Link’s and of United Dutch Breweries and as chair of Eichholtz Group.

Herkemij holds a master’s degree in international law from the University of Amsterdam and a master’s in change management, and has completed governance programmes with the JSE and Harvard University.

Ikpoki is set to be a member of Optasia’s audit committee with effect from September 1, while Herkemij will join the nomination and remuneration committee.

These appointments come as diversifying beyond its traditional airtime lending business to boost earnings and diversify revenue.

CEO Salvador Anglada recently told Business Day the fintech group aims to make more than 80% of its money from a growing slate of microfinance offerings, including cash and loans for utilities bills.

Business Day