PODCAST | Beneficial ownership: a compliance blind spot that can put your company at risk

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The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission has implemented beneficial ownership filing procedures to enhance transparency and fraud prevention about shareholding. File picture: 123RF

Mandatory beneficial ownership reporting is a good example of heightened compliance standards: it is no longer simply a Companies Act technicality but part of the basic governance hygiene of running a South African business, big or small.

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At its simplest, a beneficial owner is the natural person who ultimately owns or exercises effective control over a company, whether directly or indirectly. That sounds straightforward when one person owns 100% of a small business. It becomes more complicated when shares are held through other companies, trusts or more complex structures, or when effective control does not necessarily align with the obvious shareholding.

The important point for entrepreneurs is that this is not just a requirement for large corporates with legal and compliance departments.

Companies and close corporations must keep their beneficial ownership information up to date with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC). Beneficial ownership declarations are now part of the annual compliance cycle, and since July 2024, the CIPC’s system has prevented the completion of an annual return if the beneficial ownership information is not up to date. One must also generally report changes to beneficial ownership information within 10 business days.

For a busy entrepreneur, this can easily fall between the cracks. You register a company, focus on customers, cash flow, employees and tax, and assume that because South African Revenue Service (Sars) returns and CIPC annual returns are handled, the company is compliant. That assumption can now be costly.

The CIPC has stepped up enforcement against entities that have failed to comply with beneficial ownership requirements. Consequences may include compliance notices and, potentially, court-sanctioned administrative fines. Because beneficial ownership compliance is also linked to the annual return process, ongoing noncompliance can ultimately put the company on the path to deregistration.

Deregistration is much more than an administrative inconvenience. The CIPC has warned that the consequences can include frozen company bank accounts, disruption to suppliers and creditors, and potential personal exposure for directors in certain circumstances.

Business Day