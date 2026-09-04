Implats payout pushes PGM miners’ dividends to R44.5bn

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The PGM miners’ payouts mark a sharp reversal for a sector that was cutting costs, jobs and capital spending as weak prices squeezed mine margins. Picture: REUTERS/

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Impala Platinum (Implats) on Thursday declared R17.1bn in dividends for its year to end-June, taking shareholder returns from the major South African platinum group metals (PGM) producers to about R44.5bn as higher metal prices lift earnings across the sector.

Implats’ payout follows dividends declared by Valterra Platinum, Northam Platinum and Sibanye-Stillwater, completing the latest reporting cycle for the major listed PGM producers.

That marks a sharp change from three years ago, when falling PGM prices and rising costs were pressuring mine margins and forcing producers to cut spending and restructure operations. In 2023, Sibanye-Stillwater announced a restructuring of four loss-making shafts that put up to 4,095 jobs at risk, while Implats introduced voluntary job cuts as it sought to reduce costs.

Meanwhile, the rapid growth of battery-electric vehicles fuelled concerns about longer-term demand for PGMs, which are used in catalytic converters to clean exhaust emissions from petrol and diesel vehicles. Battery-electric vehicles have no tailpipe emissions and therefore do not need the devices, raising the prospect of a shrinking market for some of the metals produced by South African mines.

By 2024, the pressure had spread across the industry. Implats began a section 189 consultation process at its South African operations that could lead to staff reductions, while Anglo American Platinum, now Valterra Platinum, announced plans that put about 3,700 jobs at risk. Sibanye restructured its South African PGM operations, with employees leaving through voluntary separation, early retirement, natural attrition and retrenchments.

The outlook for electric vehicles has since changed. Battery-electric vehicle sales have continued to grow, but at a slower pace than previously expected, while hybrid vehicles have gained ground. Hybrids retain internal-combustion engines and therefore continue to use catalytic converters containing PGMs.

The more immediate change for producers has been the recovery in PGM prices, which has lifted earnings and cash generation and allowed companies to strengthen their balance sheets and increase shareholder distributions.

Valterra reported a 1,633% increase in headline earnings for the six months to June and declared a R15.1bn interim dividend, equivalent to 70% of headline earnings. It ended the period with R23.7bn in net cash.

Sibanye-Stillwater reported a 111% increase in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) to R31.8bn in the first half of 2026 and swung to a profit of R18.8bn from a R3.9bn loss a year earlier. It declared a R5.7bn interim dividend.

Northam declared total cash dividends of 1,700c a share for its 2026 financial year, comprising its interim and final dividends, amounting to about R6.8bn.

Implats’ results on Thursday add the largest payout in the latest reporting cycle. Revenue for the year ended June rose to R135.2bn from R85.5bn, while net profit increased to R31bn from R761m. The board declared a final dividend of R4.90 a share and an additional ordinary dividend of R9.55 a share.

Implats also benefited from an R11.1bn reversal of previous impairments at its Rustenburg operation.

Business Day