Exxaro to buy Anglo stake in Australian coal project, sell it to Stanmore

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Exxaro will acquire Anglo American’s remaining 50% stake before selling the Australian coal project to Stanmore for $105m as it streamlines its portfolio. Picture

Exxaro Resources has agreed to sell the Moranbah South coal project in Australia to metallurgical coal producer Stanmore Resources as it moves to reduce its exposure to noncore assets.

The diversified miner owns 50% of Moranbah South, with the balance owned by Anglo American, which agreed in May to sell its stake to Exxaro as part of its disposal of its Australian steelmaking coal assets. Exxaro will then sell the entire project to Stanmore for $105m ( R1.68bn).

Stanmore is an Australian-listed metallurgical coal producer with operations in Queensland’s Bowen Basin, where Moranbah South is located.

The deal is expected to close before the end of the fourth quarter of this year, subject to regulatory approvals in Australia, including approval for the transfer of the mining rights.

Exxaro classified Moranbah South as a noncore asset at its capital markets day, when it set out plans to focus on its South African coal operations, renewable energy and future-facing metals, including manganese.

The disposal follows Exxaro’s sale of its ferroalloys business in October, as the company reduces the number of businesses in its portfolio.

Exxaro’s South African coal operations will remain its core coal business.

Anglo has been exiting coal as part of a broader restructuring of its portfolio. It sold its Eskom-tied South African coal mines to Seriti Resources in 2018 and demerged its remaining South African thermal coal operations into Thungela Resources in 2021. Its portfolio is now focused on copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients, while it continues to sell or separate its nickel and diamond businesses.

Anglo is preparing to merge with Canadian miner Teck Resources, with the deal expected to close between September and March. The two companies will remain separate until completion of the merger, after which the combined Anglo Teck will be headquartered in Vancouver and have more than 70% exposure to copper, making it one of the world’s largest producers. The group will also have zinc and premium iron ore assets.

Exxaro did not say how much it will pay Anglo American for the Moranbah South stake.

Business Day