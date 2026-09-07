Capitec’s SME push gains traction as business clients hit 500,000

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Capitec executives Riaan Klopper (right) and Karl Kumbier with broadcast journalist Refiloe Mpakanyane, who facilitated the conversation at a Capitec BizTalk in Gqeberha, held in partnership with Business Day and Arena. Picture:

Capitec has rapidly expanded its foothold in South Africa’s small-business market, growing its base in the sector more than threefold to 280,000 in two years and building a R4bn SME lending book from scratch.

The growth is giving Capitec presence in a segment that has long been difficult for traditional banks to serve, while extending the low-cost, high-volume model that has underpinned its rise in personal banking into the business market.

The bank’s merchant base has also increased from 28,000 to 135,000 over the same period, while total business lending has risen from R17bn to more than R30bn. Including its township entrepreneur account, Capitec now has about 500,000 business clients.

Speaking at a BizTalk at The Plantation on Sardinia Bay Road in Gqeberha, hosted in partnership with Business Day and Arena, Capitec executive for business banking Karl Kumbier said the bank had identified SMEs as one of the least-served segments of the banking market.

“It’s been six hard years of building. Two years ago, we started spending more on above-the-line marketing,” Kumbier said.

“On SME lending, we’ve grown to R4bn, where we started from zero.”

Capitec’s push into business banking was accelerated by its acquisition of Mercantile Bank in 2019, giving it an established operation and capabilities in payments, merchant services, rental finance and business lending rather than having to build the business from scratch.

The group’s executive head of business banking, Riaan Klopper, and Kumbier both moved from Mercantile to Capitec after the acquisition, bringing business-banking experience.

The acquisition provided a foundation for Capitec to broaden its offering beyond personal banking, where it has built a 26-million-strong customer base, into a market dominated by established banks with deeper corporate and business-banking operations.

“Capitec’s done really well in the personal banking space and is a market leader now. On the corporate banking side, where you’ve got the large standard banks, RMB and so on, it’s very difficult to compete in that space,” Kumbier said.

“In private banking, Investec and Discovery dominate, alongside RMB. But SMEs are the segment that remains extremely badly serviced,” he said. “We saw a massive need in the townships for small businesses.”

The bank’s two-year study of businesses in Tembisa found a market struggling with the basics — affordable banking, low-cost electronic payments and, most critically, access to credit.

Capitec’s done really well in the personal banking space and is a market leader now. On the corporate banking side, where you’ve got the large standard banks, RMB and so on, it’s very difficult to compete in that space. — Karl Kumbier, Capitec executive for business banking

The group has since launched an entrepreneur account aimed at sole proprietors. Existing personal banking customers can open a business account, accept card payments and build a transaction history that can eventually be used to assess their eligibility for lending.

Kumbier said access to working capital could make a big difference to small traders by allowing them to increase the amount of stock they can buy and sell.

The strategy puts Capitec in competition not only for established SMEs but also for a broader pool of smaller and informal businesses that have historically been difficult for traditional banks to serve.

Klopper said Capitec’s business-banking model remained a work in progress, with the lender closely measuring its performance while retaining the flexibility to adapt as it learns from customers.

He cited Apple and Amazon as businesses he admired but said local entrepreneurs were often the most impressive. “Every day we deal with our clients when we’re on the floor, and you get amazed by what they deliver,” he said.

The expansion gives Capitec another avenue for growth as it moves deeper into business banking, with the early gains suggesting its low-cost model is beginning to find traction beyond personal banking.

Business Day