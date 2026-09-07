Openserve completes third fibre route to reduce network outage risk

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Telkom’s infrastructure unit operator Openserve has completed work on a new fibre route from Cape Town to Pretoria via Springbok and Mahikeng to ensure that its network stays online during major breaks and failures.

The state-affiliated telecoms provider has positioned itself as an infrastructure company, providing capability to its own operations while serving the wider industry with connectivity, particularly through fibre.

The group spends just under R3bn each year on capital expenditure for Openserve.

Sunil Piyarlall, executive for network architecture and modelling at Openserve, said: “A large portion of that capex goes to the mass market fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) build. A big portion of that goes to making sure that our network is kept up to date.”

Openserve acts as the wholesale infrastructure provider for Telkom, managing South Africa’s largest wholesale fibre network at about 180,000km.

This network serves as the foundational “underlay”, remaining invisible to the end user while delivering high-capacity connectivity to licenced operators and enterprises.

Piyarlall said another portion of spending goes to building customer-specific solutions.

“We have customers like the Reserve Bank, commercial banks and other big corporates that look for a solution that’s specific to them, both on the optical network and on the IP network. We also make sure that we have route redundancy.”

Openserve prioritises “layer zero restoration”, allowing traffic to automatically reroute in milliseconds if a fibre line breaks due to construction or sabotage.

“Our network was always built with two routes. If one fails, we go onto the second,” Piyarlall said.

After a severe network break in September 2025, the company invested in the third major redundant route.

“We had both the routes go down and a major portion of the country was isolated. Now we can always take all of that traffic onto a third route.”

In the capital-intensive world of telecoms infrastructure, Telkom has said it does not have to spend as much as its competitors because it has been investing in this area much longer than anyone else in the market.

We had both the routes go down and a major portion of the country was isolated. Now we can always take all of that traffic onto a third route. — Sunil Piyarlall, executive for network architecture and modelling at Openserve

Openserve improved its FTTH connectivity rate in the first quarter to end-June 2026 to 53.9%, which the group said is the highest in the market. The unit continued to push its fibre rollout, investing R379m in capex during the period, increasing homes passed by 26,541 to 1.56-million.

“Homes passed” is a measure used in the fibre industry to denote the number of potential customers a company has access to by virtue of its service being available in an area.

Estimates indicate that more than 4.5-million South African homes are presently passed for fibre out of a potential 19-million.

Network expansion planning and spending for Openserve is driven by direct demand, the Neighbourhood Lifestyle Index, new retail or property developments and the need to offload capacity from Telkom Mobile’s cellphone towers.

Revenue for the infrastructure unit rose 5.6% year on year for the period to R3.32bn, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation accelerated 6.7% to R1.1%.